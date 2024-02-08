UAE residents can sign up for beta testing here: https://yasmina.yango.com/

Feedback from the community will be used to further improve the assistant’s model.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In light of Yango’s support of UAE Innovation month, the company invites residents to become beta testers for the Arabic speaking human-like AI assistant – Yasmina. Yango continues to build an active beta tester community and invites UAE residents to sign up for the public beta test to enhance the new AI assistant and help shape the future of AI.

Announced at GITEX exhibition in 2023, Yasmina is an AI assistant that is fluent in Khaleeji Arabic and is keenly attuned to the local culture. Yasmina knows local jokes, recognizes whether the user is male or female, and puts on only age-appropriate content when interacting with children.

Yasmina is evolving and learning every day, and Yango is committed to utilize the feedback of the community to refine Yasmina’s model and further enhance the assistant’s fluency and creativity.

Samer Mohamad, Yasmina Regional Director for MENA, Yango said: “Yasmina is more than just a piece of technology; it is a cultural leap forward, and we want local residents to be part of this moment. With a desire to support the development of transformative ideas and bring advanced technology from around the globe to local communities, Yango’s goals are fully in line with that of UAE Innovate, which is to help create a widespread culture of innovation.”

Launched in 2015, UAE Innovates is a nation-wide event and one of the largest innovation festivals in the world. It aims to support the UAE’s advanced national innovation strategy and contribute to strengthening the country's position as a global hub for innovation.

