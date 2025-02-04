Cairo – Cairo House Egypt for Real Estate has announced it has signed an agreement with Tourism Investment SAE and Marriott International to convert the historic Mogamma Al Tahrir into an Autograph Collection Hotel. The signing of the deal is a major milestone in the Consortium’s plan to repurpose the building into a prime hotel for the city and world class destination. Bringing an Autograph Collection Hotel to the heart of the city is in line with The Sovereign Group of Egypt’s (TSFE) greater plan for revitalization of downtown Cairo, for which the Mogamma Al Tahrir will serve as an anchor and catalyst for future investments.

The development of the property will be led by the international consortium of developers and investors including Global Ventures Group, Oxford Capital Group, Al Otaiba Investments and Zoser Capital Partners.

Randall Langer, Chairman of Global Ventures Group, commented, “We are honored to work with Marriott International to bring an Autograph Collection hotel to the Mogamma Al Tahrir building. We value the Marriott alliance, the strong support of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt and the substantial efforts by the numerous team members that are bringing this project to life.”

The Autograph Collection Hotel is expected to comprise 500 guestrooms and serviced apartments, along with multiple dining and entertainment options. The hotel is also anticipated to feature a rooftop swimming pool overlooking Tahrir Square with views of The Nile and the distant Giza Pyramids. Other plans for the property include expansive meeting and event space, including a ballroom and unique outdoor pavilion, as well as a fitness center and spa. The hotel will be situated within one of the most popular districts in the city center. The area is surrounded by embassies, government offices and financial institutions and is the focus of TSFE’s revitalization plan that will result in a new business, tourist and residential center in the heart of Cairo.

The investment into the Mogamma Al Tahrir complex signifies a catalyst to future investment into downtown Cairo and showcases Egypt’s strong initiative to boost their tourism sector.

For his part, John Rutledge, CEO of Oxford Capital Group, said, “We are excited to have achieved this important milestone with our longtime friends and professional collaborators at Marriott International and look forward to advancing this iconic project in the historic city of Cairo”

Shady Hassan, Vice President, Development – North Africa, Marriott International added, "We have had a long-standing presence in Egypt, and we remain committed to further enhancing our portfolio in the country and supporting the growth of its tourism sector. Autograph Collection features curated properties that celebrate individuality and we look forward to working with the Consortium and The Sovereign Fund of Egypt to bring the brand’s distinct perspective on design and hospitality to the city.”

Autograph Collection’s portfolio currently features over 300 hotels globally. Each hotel is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder’s vision, making each hotel singular and unique. Hand-selected for their inherent craft, Autograph Collection Hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint.