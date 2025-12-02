Cairo: Cairo 3A Holding announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with IVI Holding Limited in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, marking the official beginning of a long-term partnership between the two parties. This collaboration reflects a shared vision to develop an integrated poultry project in Iraq that meets international standards and enhances the sector's production capabilities.

The signing represents the launch of a practical pathway toward establishing a strategic partnership between two leading groups in the region. Cairo 3A Holding brings extensive expertise across all stages of the poultry value chain from broiler production and feed manufacturing to food processing while IVI Holding Limited provides a strong local presence in Iraq, supported by advanced infrastructure and solid investment capabilities, giving the project a robust foundation for growth.

This collaboration aims to support Iraq’s food security efforts, create new job opportunities, and supply the Iraqi market with high-quality poultry products. The MoU outlines fundamental steps for transitioning to the detailed planning phase of the project, paving the way for signing comprehensive agreements and approving the implementation plan.

“That MoU signing with IVI Holding Limited represents an important milestone in Cairo 3A’s regional expansion strategy, reflecting the Group’s commitment to transferring its industrial expertise to markets with strong potential such as Iraq,” stated Ayman El Gamil, chairman of Cairo 3A Group. “The first phase of investments amounts to USD 160 million over five years. We believe this new partnership will contribute to establishing the foundations of an integrated project capable of creating real impact in the poultry sector and opening new horizons for development and production according to international standards”.

El Gamil further emphasized that Cairo 3A Holding views Iraq as a promising market with significant growth potential, and that this partnership marks the beginning of broader cooperation in areas related to food security and supply chains. He stressed the Group's commitment to working with local partners who possess clear vision and strong implementation capabilities like IVI Holding Limited, ensuring real added value to the Iraqi economy and enhancing sector sustainability.

IVI Holding Limited is one of the leading private investment groups in Iraq, with a diversified portfolio that includes energy, infrastructure, construction, real estate, and industrial development. Over more than three decades, the group has played a pivotal role in executing major national projects and building partnerships with global companies across various sectors.

With a strong presence inside and outside Iraq, the group focuses on creating long-term value, operational excellence, and supporting economic development through sustainable investments with real impact.