CAFU and Shell Environmental Products signed a non-binding MoU to explore offering carbon credits to CAFU’s customers

DUBAI, UAE: – CAFU and Shell Markets Middle East today signed an agreement announcing Shell as CAFU’s preferred lubricants partner. This partnership will offer automotive owners and fleet operators with access to a diverse portfolio of quality lubricants via the CAFU mobile app, therefore reducing customers’ wait time and offering a seamless vehicle maintenance experience.

As part of this agreement, Shell-approved service providers will deliver mobile oil change services via CAFU’s platform, using Shell’s premium range of lubricants. CAFU customers will benefit from an expanded oil change service vehicle fleet on the CAFU platform, which will help cater to the increasing demand for mobile oil change and automotive services.

The agreement was signed by Alaa El Huni, Chief Business Officer at CAFU and Haytham Yehia, General Manager, Shell Middle East and Central Asia.

“We are delighted to announce this ground-breaking and unique partnership with Shell, a visionary and forward-looking energy company, and our technology company and platform that is poised to revolutionize the mobility infrastructure for the 21st century. We are eager to harness our smart and interconnected mobile infrastructure to provide our customers with sustainable, on-demand solutions enabled by our homegrown technology solutions, in a cost-effective manner,” said Alaa El Huni, Chief Business Officer, CAFU.

“Today marks a momentous occasion as we join hands with CAFU as their preferred lubricants partner. Through this collaboration, we will offer our customers easy, fast, and convenient access to our premium range of lubricants at their fingertips, thanks to CAFU's cutting-edge technology,” added Haytham Yehia, General Manager, Shell Middle East and Central Asia.

In addition, CAFU and Shell Environmental Products have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to offer carbon credits, which could help compensate for carbon emissions from fuel purchased on CAFU’s platform.

The MoU will leverage CAFU’s cutting edge technology and Shell’s carbon market expertise, with the ambition of supporting the growth of the voluntary carbon market in the region. The first phase will explore offering carbon credits to CAFU’s fleet customers, with the potential to extend the option to automotive customers using the CAFU app in the future.

ABOUT CAFU

CAFU is one of the world’s leading global energy delivery and vehicle services platform. Since its launch in Dubai in 2018, CAFU has continued to drive innovation, champion convenience, and give back to its customers the most precious commodity of all – time.

Recognized as leading innovator in driving new delivery services in Fast Company ME’s 2022 “Most Innovative Companies” list and ranked number one in the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups List, CAFU continues to make life better through greater car connectivity, predictive-enabled features, and innovation evolving the consumer experience and ease of use to make operating a car simpler and smarter.

Beginning with on-demand refuelling, CAFU continues to disrupt the status quo, connecting customers to an ever-growing roster of convenience-driven services, including on-demand car washes, battery, tyre, and engine oil change services delivered anytime, anywhere. The CAFU application is available to download on Android and iOS. To find out more, visit https://www.cafu.com.

