Dubai’s Leading On-Demand Car Services SuperApp Offers a Faster, More Flexible Way to Refuel

Dubai, UAE – 19 November 2024 – CAFU, the region’s first on-demand energy delivery and vehicle services platform, is excited to announce the launch of its Priority Delivery Service, designed to deliver fuel in 20 minutes or less. This innovative service directly responds to customer feedback and extensive research showing the growing demand for faster, more flexible fueling options.

As road congestion continues to rise, CAFU continues to remain committed to its ethos of giving customers back their most valuable commodity – their time. By introducing tailored solutions that redefine convenience, CAFU empowers its customers to simplify their lives and focus on what truly matters, while meeting the diverse needs of their customers. According to research conducted by the SuperApp, the average trip to a petrol station takes 20 minutes. CAFU’s latest update is being rolled out in a phased approach with plans to launch in the new year. This service has been introduced in order to meet customer demand and effectively eliminates this hassle, allowing customers to optimize their time and enhance their daily lives.

Based on extensive research, CAFU identified that across their growing customer segments — faster fuel delivery was a consistent request. To meet these needs, CAFU now offers three flexible delivery options:

Priority Service: Fuel delivered in 20 minutes or less for a flat fee of AED 20.

Standard Service: Delivery typically within an hour, free of charge.

Flexible Slots: Overnight or later time slots with a guaranteed AED 5 cashback for customers who can wait.

"We understand that our customers have diverse needs, and this new service is designed to be as flexible as possible," said Amit Rawal, Chief Product Officer at CAFU. "For those who value their time, our Priority Delivery Service offers a premium option. For others, our standard or flexible time slots remain great alternatives."

Primary research reveals that more than a quarter of CAFU customers want their fuel delivered immediately. This new service directly addresses their needs while also catering to those who prioritize cost-efficiency or scheduling flexibility.

To embrace a culture of innovation, the introduction of priority delivery will now let the residents of Dubai skip the petrol station queues and bring the fuel to them in 20 minutes or less. This also helps customers avoid unnecessary trips to the petrol station while reducing the impact of congestion on Dubai’s roads.

Priority delivery is now live across the city of Dubai. Customers looking for expedited delivery for their fuel services can now book priority delivery directly through the CAFU app and choose the available time slots and book their preferred delivery option including their latest priority delivery option.

For more information about CAFU’s services or to download the app, visit https://www.cafu.com/

About CAFU:

CAFU is one of the world’s leading global energy delivery and vehicle services platform. Since its launch in Dubai in 2018, CAFU has continued to drive innovation, champion convenience, and give back to its customers the most precious commodity of all – time.

Recognized as leading innovator in driving new delivery services in Fast Company ME’s 2022 “Most Innovative Companies” list and ranked number two in the 2023 LinkedIn Top Startups List, CAFU continues to make life better through greater car connectivity, predictive-enabled features, and innovation evolving the consumer experience and ease of use to make operating a car simpler and smarter.

Beginning with on-demand refueling, CAFU continues to disrupt the status quo, connecting customers to an ever-growing roster of convenience-driven services, including on-demand car washes, battery, tyre, and engine oil change services delivered anytime, anywhere. The CAFU application is available to download on Android and iOS. To find out more, visit https://www.cafu.com.

