UAE: The holy month of Ramadan is looked forward to every year. As night becomes day, friends, families and communities make new memories centered around the spirit of giving, joy and togetherness. This year, Cadillac and Al Ghandi Auto, its official dealer partner in the UAE are celebrating with savings across select 2021 and 2022 Cadillac models, adding innovation, comfort and performance to the journey on the road.



Mark Jenkins, CEO, Al Ghandi Auto Group “During Ramadan, the spirit of community is at an all-time high. At Al Ghandi Auto, there is nothing we love more than celebrating with our beloved and diverse UAE community, which is why we are providing exceptional discounts on our sophisticated sedans and SUVs equipped with the latest technology features.

The Cadillac XT4’s pioneering technology and intelligent connectivity cater to the needs of Middle East customers effortlessly capturing the Cadillac essence in a really small athletic package, the luxurious XT4 is an unmistakable compact SUV that blends a sporty design and the latest technologies with fun-to-drive agility that’s supported by standard turbocharged performance. Customers can purchase the 2022 model at a starting price of AED 2,737 per month.

The XT5 perfectly fits families, with practical features aiding mobility whilst reaffirming style and taste. It is also centered around a sophisticated design and enhanced connectivity – as this year, available starting from AED 3,317 monthly.

Cadillac’s sophisticated sedans are synonymous with technology, design, refinement. Both the CT4 and CT5 are equipped with Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive architecture which offers a precise driving experience with an all-turbocharged propulsion portfolio.

The CT4 is a game changer in the luxury-sedan segment, and appeals to new generation of customers. The CT4’s sleek profile leverages the natural, long dash-to-front-axle proportional advantage of the rear-drive platform and, along with its wide stance, expresses presence, confidence and performance. The model is now on offer at a starting monthly price of AED 2,606.

The CT5 in parallel, now available staring from AED 2,852 per month, comes with a host of the latest in vehicle technologies and standout performance specifications in its fastback design, which underscores the CT5’s refined ride, complemented with a driver-centric interior that blends high technology and high-touch elements.

And because there is no gift like peace of mind, upon purchasing a new Cadillac model, customers will benefit from Cadillac’s Premium Care Plus program that provides customers with 5 years warranty, service and maintenance and roadside assistance*.

It doesn’t end there. In addition to exceptional offers on the luxurious line-up, new Cadillac owners can benefit from one-year insurance and registration, tinting and paint protection on its CT and XT range. Likewise, those who purchase the 2022 Escalade, will not only get to drive back home in the iconic premium SUV, they can also claim a free tinting and registration. Packed with advanced safety features, industry first technology features and a showstopping design, the Escalade will take the Suhour nights and cruises to new levels of entertainment.

Customers can avail these offers when visiting their nearest Al Ghandi Auto Cadillac Showroom or website https://cadillac.alghandi.com/ . For additional information, customers can contact Al Ghandi Auto on 04 231 0800.

Notes:

Offers are valid throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The extent of benefits the customer receives depends on the selected models and the dealership. Customers are encouraged to reach out to their nearest dealership for more information.

Due to global Semi-Conductor supply shortages, GM vehicles may not have some standard features and options. Please check with your local Cadillac dealer to confirm the vehicle’s specifications prior to purchase.

Terms and conditions apply.

Cadillac Premium Care program is valid for 5 years or 100,000 km, whichever comes first.

-Ends-

About Cadillac

Cadillac has been a leading luxury auto brand since 1902. Today, Cadillac is growing globally, driven by an expanding product portfolio featuring distinctive design and technology. More information on Cadillac appears at www.cadillacarabia.com. Cadillac's media website with information, images and video can be found at media.cadillacarabia.com

About Al Ghandi Auto

Al Ghandi Auto, part of the Al Ghandi Auto Group, one of the largest automotive retailer groups in the region is the leading General Motors Automotive Dealership in the UAE. Al Ghandi Auto aims to build on tradition, diligence and values, and is proud of its solid reputation for reliability and integrity. With 7 state of the art showrooms, the company offers a selected range of new and used automotive innovations, as well as comprehensive world-class after-sales and parts support providing a wealth of knowledge and expertise in sales, service and genuine parts for world-renowned brands Chevrolet and GMC in Dubai and the North Emirates and Cadillac in the whole of the UAE.