The initiative aims to foster the growth of sustainability-focused scaleups and contribute to the region’s transition towards a net-zero economy

United Arab Emirates: C3 – Companies Creating Change is excited to announce the launch of the Net Zero Catalyst Programme, a new initiative designed to accelerate the growth of scaleups driving sustainability across the MENAT region. The programme aspires to facilitate meaningful progress towards a net-zero future by focusing on ventures with high potential in critical sectors.

The Climate Policy Initiative (CPI) estimates that the MENAT region faces a staggering $200 billion climate finance gap by 2030[1]. This gap, a stark reflection of the region’s projected needs for climate adaptation and mitigation versus the current levels of climate-related investment, underscores the urgent need for targeted investments in late-stage climate solutions.

The C3 Net Zero Catalyst Programme, in partnership with HSBC, will provide participants with tailored growth support, access to influential industry networks, and mentorship to help them scale their businesses while advancing regional sustainability efforts. Through this initiative, C3 continues strengthening its commitment to fostering impactful entrepreneurship and supporting ventures that align with the global sustainability agenda.

This programme builds on C3’s long-standing efforts to empower impact-driven startups, leveraging its five-year collaboration with HSBC. The partnership has supported over 140 socially and environmentally driven regional ventures, including notable alumni such as Desert Control, Hydro Wind, and ONE MOTO.

Kevin Holliday, Managing Director of C3, said:

"The Net Zero Catalyst Programme is designed to empower scaleups to advance their sustainability efforts. In collaboration with HSBC, our long-standing partner who shares our strategic vision, we are equipping innovators with the tools, expertise, and networks needed to scale their businesses and amplify their impact on sustainability within their industries. We also recognise the critical role of later-stage companies in driving the transition to a net-zero economy, as their contributions are essential to accelerating meaningful progress towards a sustainable future."

Sabrin Rahman, Managing Director - Head of Sustainability, HSBC Middle East and Türkiye, said:

“Working with clients and stakeholders to help catalyse the new economy is one of the core areas that plays to our strengths as an organisation. We’re excited by the potential of this catalyst programme to bring attention to some compelling, scalable technology ideas and businesses.”

Applications for the C3 Net Zero Catalyst Programme are now open and will close on Sunday December 15th. For more information and to apply, please visit: https://bit.ly/3YEy0GE

The initiative aligns with C3’s mission to empower entrepreneurs with the potential to create measurable positive change. As startups in the MENAT region play a crucial role in addressing sustainability challenges, the Net Zero Catalyst Programme will provide the tools they need to scale their solutions and contribute to a greener future.

Further information

C3

Johanna Lawson-Dick

j.lawsondick@thoburns.com

About C3:

At C3, a B Corp™- certified organisation, we help good business get great at solving the world’s most pressing issues. We are dedicated to empowering innovators with the essential knowledge and skills to unlock sustainable growth through our initiatives, tailored towards startups, youth, and broader efforts to build the impact ecosystem.

With the collective support of our network of over 4,000 experts, trainers, and 150+ investors, we have fostered a community of 2,500+ change-makers. In collaboration with renowned global companies such as HSBC, Accenture, Standard Chartered, Google, DMCC, Engie, and Multichoice, we have developed cutting-edge programmes designed to support innovators, startups, aspiring entrepreneurs, and students worldwide. We have successfully accelerated 300+ cross-sector impact-driven startups from 27 countries, collectively raising more than $550 million to date.

Our dedication to impact and fostering meaningful partnerships has made a significant difference globally. We achieved our B Corp™ certification in 2024, joining a global community of businesses committed to the highest standards of social and environmental impact. In the same year, C3 became a People + Planet First verified social enterprise. We are also recognised as a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Pioneer for our contribution to SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals. Our commitment to sustainability has been further celebrated with multiple gold awards at the Gulf Sustainability Awards, where we were honoured as the overall winner in 2022.

To learn more, visit: wegrowwithc3.com

About HSBC in the MENAT Region:

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, with a presence in nine markets: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom.

[1] Climate Policy Initiative (CPI). (2023). Global Landscape of Climate Finance 2023. Retrieved from Climate Policy Initiative