ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the launch of direct AED bank deposit and withdrawal services for users in the United Arab Emirates, marking a significant milestone in the platform's regional expansion under Capital Market Authority (CMA) oversight.

The new service enables eligible users under Bybit’s CMA-licensed framework to seamlessly deposit and withdraw AED directly from any local bank account through secure bank transfers, simplifying the on-ramp experience as well as access to digital asset offerings Bybit’s powerful trading platform.

Streamlined Local Banking Integration

Through a strategic partnership with a local banking provider, Bybit now supports real-time AED transfers for eligible users. The service is available on both the Bybit website and mobile app, with transfers typically processed in real time, though some transactions may take up to five business days.

To access AED deposits and withdrawals, users must use a personal UAE bank account registered under the same name as their verified Bybit account. This model ensures compliance with regulatory standards and protects users from transaction delays or rejections.

Simple, Regulated, and First-in-Market

Unlocking the first local crypto onboarding experience under CMA’s licensing framework, Bybit is well positioned to serve the growing demand for secure, compliant cryptocurrency services in the Emirates.

"The introduction of direct bank deposits of AED represents a step forward in making the digital asset class more accessible to UAE users," said Derek Dai, Regional Head of MENA at Bybit. "Bybit commits to the highest standards of regulatory compliance and trust building within the UAE's dynamic digital asset ecosystem."

This latest development underscores Bybit's commitment to providing localized solutions in one of the world's most crypto-forward markets, ranking No. 1 in the region and No. 5 globally in the World Crypto Rankings 2025 by Bybit and DL Research.

Limited Time Offer: Zero Fees

To celebrate the new on- and off-ramp channel, from now until February 28, 2026, Bybit has dedicated a prize pool of up to 750,000 AED. For a limited time only, eligible users will also enjoy zero fees on AED deposits via a local banking provider.

The event is open to new users who register under the CMA license and complete Level 1 Identity Verification or Business Verification. Eligible participants may earn up to 200 AED simply by making an initial deposit of 400 AED via bank transfer, or a 50% value boost from day one. Additional rewards of over 300 AED are available for completing tasks including crypto purchases, trading, and successful referrals.