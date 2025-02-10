Over 3,700 employees undergo training to usher in the Group’s largest technological transition to date

Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, has launched one of the region’s largest Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platforms. The Oracle Health EMR platform is designed to transform patient care, improve clinical outcomes, and enhance operational efficiencies throughout Burjeel’s network. This move is a significant step towards enhancing AI adoption and leveraging data in offering evidence based care in the region, reinforcing Burjeel’s position at the forefront of next-generation healthcare innovation.

The introduction of the platform represents the largest technological upgrade in Burjeel’s history, highlighting the Group's dedication to integrating advanced digital solutions to build a connected and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem. The platform brings scalability, security, and real-time coordination capabilities to Burjeel’s clinical operations. As one of the first regional healthcare providers to implement Oracle Health's EMR solution on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in the Oracle Cloud Dubai Region, Burjeel is well-positioned to advance its value-creation strategy by driving operational excellence through technology.

The platform was launched during an event at the Group’s flagship Burjeel Medical City (BMC). The event was attended by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Mr. Alaa Adel, Senior Vice President and Managing Director – International of Oracle Health; and Akram Sami Dhaini, Vice President and Managing Director, along with other senior officials.

The EMR system rollout has begun at Burjeel’s facilities including BMC, Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island. These initial deployments will help pave the way for a structured rollout across the Group’s extensive healthcare network.

Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “By introducing the Oracle Health EMR platform, we are advancing our mission to deliver world-class, accessible healthcare as part of our broader commitment to integrating technology and innovation into every aspect of care. With AI seamlessly embedded into the system, we are elevating clinical precision, accelerating decision-making, and enhancing the delivery of evidence-based care. This platform empowers our clinicians with innovative tools and real-time patient insights, driving better outcomes while streamlining the care journey across our network.”

Enhancing Clinical Excellence and Patient Safety

The platform simplifies access to comprehensive patient data, enabling caregivers to make informed, real-time decisions. It streamlines workflows, enhances patient safety with integrated alerts and protocols, and delivers actionable insights through data analytics. This not only helps improve clinical outcomes but also offers more timely and accurate access to critical information, reducing patient waiting times, and increasing engagement with more face-to-face time with clinicians.

Over 3,700 employees across Burjeel’s hospitals underwent intensive training and embraced the transition with the support of super-users, lead super-users, and over 60 Oracle experts. Built on Oracle’s robust cloud infrastructure, the platform supports interoperability across Burjeel’s clinical ecosystem, offering real-time coordination and information exchange among providers, patients, and facilities crucial for advanced care delivery models.

Burjeel’s collaboration with Oracle Health is further strengthened by Oracle’s global expertise and momentum in the healthcare sector. Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences, said, “Burjeel Holdings shares our mission of using modern technology to dramatically improve the lives of patients and the providers who serve them. By joining forces, we are working to transform healthcare by delivering real-time insights that help improve care, increase operational efficiency, and enhance patient safety.”

The platform’s scalability also positions Burjeel to meet future healthcare demands, seamlessly integrating new facilities and services as the Group continues its expansion in the MENA region.