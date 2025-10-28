Riyadh: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, unveiled a suite of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions at the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh, underscoring its commitment to transforming patient care and advancing Saudi Arabia’s healthcare ecosystem.

During the opening ceremony, HE Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel, Minister of Health, felicitated Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, for the Group’s initiatives that advance healthcare transformation in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Integrating Care and Intelligence

Under the theme ‘Care & Intelligence – World-Class Healthcare for the Kingdom,’ Burjeel Holdings is showcasing how technology, data, and empathy converge to redefine healthcare experiences. The Group is demonstrating a new generation of AI-driven innovations designed to elevate patient outcomes, streamline clinical workflows, and support wellness through personalized, data-informed care models.

“The Global Health Exhibition provides an important platform to demonstrate how care and intelligence can come together to reshape the healthcare experience. With these integrated AI-driven healthcare innovations, we are building a smarter, more compassionate healthcare future that meets the evolving needs of our patients and communities. Our goal is to seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with human-centered care to elevate health outcomes and quality of life across the region,” said Mr. Safeer Ahamed, Co-CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

The newly introduced AI solutions span a wide spectrum of applications, from digital rehabilitation platforms that enable patients to undergo guided physiotherapy from home to intelligent surgical systems that connect specialists virtually to perform and supervise procedures in real time. These innovations combine clinical expertise with automation and analytics to ensure accuracy, safety, and accessibility in every phase of care.

Another key innovation focuses on predictive and personalized health management. Through data modeling and biomarker analysis, the Group’s new digital health platforms can identify early risks, optimize preventive care, and generate tailored lifestyle and nutrition insights. This approach allows clinicians to transition from reactive to proactive care models, improving health outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Advancing Personalized, Preventive, and Mental Health Solutions

In musculoskeletal and rehabilitation care, Burjeel Holdings continues to deploy personalized and digital therapeutics that deliver home-based physiotherapy and pain management programs. These solutions use real-time monitoring to ensure continuous recovery support and data-driven therapy optimization.

In specialty and complex care, the Group continues to advance precision medicine through diagnostic and therapeutic programs that leverage molecular and clinical data. Collaborations with international partners and ongoing clinical trials are helping bring personalized treatments and innovative therapies to patients across the region.

To promote holistic health and longevity, Burjeel Holdings is introducing digital platforms that combine genetic, biomarker, and lifestyle data to provide actionable insights and personalized recommendations for nutrition, fitness, and preventive care. Complementing these initiatives, the Group is integrating empathetic AI-powered companions that support mental and emotional well-being through guided assistance and culturally attuned digital engagement.

Across its facilities, the Group is also integrating generative AI tools that improve clinical workflows and communication between patients and care teams. These intelligent systems enhance efficiency, safety, and patient experience, reflecting the Group’s vision to make healthcare more connected, compassionate, and data-driven.

Since entering the Kingdom three years ago, Burjeel Holdings has evolved from a regional healthcare leader to a trusted local partner. Its brands, including PhysioTherabia and Al Kalma, have established a strong presence across wellness and mental health services. Al Kalma’s recent acquisition of a leading mental health facility in Riyadh further underscores the Group’s dedication to expanding access to emotional and psychological support. Burjeel Holdings is also preparing to open two new day surgery centers in Riyadh and Al Khobar under its Burjeel One brand, offering world-class outpatient and same-day surgical care.

These innovations reflect Burjeel Holdings’ vision of building a more connected, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem across the Kingdom. The solutions are being integrated within the Group’s expanding network across the region to improve access, enhance clinical training, and reduce the burden of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases. These developments reinforce the Group’s role as a key contributor to Saudi Arabia’s efforts to localize advanced healthcare capabilities and expand digital health infrastructure.