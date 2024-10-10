The latest announcement brings the total number of PhysioTherabia centers to 28 locations now spanning Riyadh, Madina, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khobar, Yanbu, Tabouk, Taif, and Al Jubail

Abu Dhabi | Riyadh: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, has announced the launch of 11 state-of-the-art PhysioTherabia centers, bringing the total to 28 centers as part of its ambitious growth strategy across Saudi Arabia. With these new openings, the Group continues its growth across the Kingdom, making PhysioTherabia the fastest-growing and largest physiotherapy and wellness network in Saudi Arabia. This expansion reinforces Burjeel’s ongoing commitment to boosting its healthcare presence in key markets across the region.

The 11 new centers are strategically distributed across major cities, enhancing the Group’s market presence. Key locations include Riyadh (Oraija Fitness Time, Falah Fitness Time Ladies, Nadwah Fitness Time), Jeddah (Taiba PRO Fitness Time), Madina (Khalida Fitness Time Ladies), Taif (Shehar Fitness Time, Taif Fitness Time Ladies), Tabouk (Murooj Fitness Time, Murooj Fitness Time Ladies), Dammam (Zohoor Fitness Time), and Al Jubail (Jalmudah Fitness Time). This expansion aligns with Burjeel’s long-term growth strategy target of opening 60 centers in the Kingdom by 2025.

The PhysioTherabia centers are now located in Riyadh, Madina, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khobar, Yanbu, Tabouk, Taif, and Al Jubail. In addition, PhysioTherabia has partnered with leading insurance providers, including Malath Insurance, Gulf Insurance, and Tawuniya Insurance, to enhance the accessibility and affordability of its services.

Burjeel continues to prioritize value creation by tapping into the growing demand for physiotherapy and rehabilitation services in the Kingdom. PhysioTherabia centers offer a wide range of services, including sports injury rehabilitation, post-operative recovery, and chronic pain management.

Mr. John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said: “PhysioTherabia is committed to providing world-class services with a strong focus on patient well-being. This expansion aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's objectives of enhancing quality of life through improved healthcare access. By integrating sports and health, we aim to play a key role in fostering healthier, more active lifestyles across the Kingdom. As we advance our growth strategy, we are dedicated to setting new benchmarks in physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness services.”

Launched in partnership with Leejam Sports Company, PhysioTherabia is building partnerships with key healthcare institutions and sports clubs, further strengthening its unique position in the market. By adopting cutting-edge technologies and innovative practices, PhysioTherabia is raising the bar for physiotherapy and wellness services in the Kingdom.