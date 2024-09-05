Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The homeowners association of Burj Rafal, Riyadh’s iconic skyscraper, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Saudi Signs to exploit the tower’s façade for commercial advertising and digital urban animation. The collaboration falls under the new initiative set by Remat Al-Riyadh Development Company, the development arm of Riyadh Region Municipality, aimed at supporting outdoor advertising in the capital and improving the quality of life in the Riyadh region. This initiative represents a major milestone in boosting Burj Rafal’s visibility while diversifying revenue streams.

Elias Abou Samra, CEO of Rafal Development Co & President of the Homeowners Association (HOA) of Burj Rafal, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration highlights our full dedication to enhance the quality of life in the Saudi capital and underscores the importance of Burj Rafal as a landmark in Riyadh’s skyline.”

Waleed Hussein, CEO of Saudi Signs, expressed his excitement about the partnership and promised “a world class vivification of Riyadh’s tallest residential tower.”

Mohammed Al Muhaidib, Vice President of the HOA of Burj Rafal, emphasized the broader vision for the tower, saying, "Our goal is to maintain Burj Rafal as the premier address for luxurious urban living in Riyadh, while demonstrating exemplary property management performance."

Sami Al-Muhaidib, property manager at Burj Rafal Homeowners Association, confirmed, saying: “The strategy of the Owners Association is to attract distinguished investments that match the value and status of Burj Rafal as a cultural landmark in the city of Riyadh.”

Sarah Bin Awain, Head of the Real Estate Development Funds and representative of the hotel owner, Riyadh Capital, stated that this collaboration will further elevate Burj Rafal’s standing and bring value to all stakeholders involved.

The project inauguration is expected by year end 2024 and will be managed by Saudi Arabia’s leading outdoor media company Saudi Signs.

About Burj Rafal:

developed by Rafal Real Estate Development Company, is a landmark in the capital city of Riyadh. Opened in January 2014, it stands as one of the tallest residential towers in the city, with an impressive height of 64 floors. The tower consists of 440 luxurious residential units, offering a premium living experience in the heart of the city.

The hotel section of the tower is operated by the renowned global hotel operator JW Marriott, ensuring world-class hospitality for its guests. Over the years, Burj Rafal has earned several prestigious international awards, cementing its reputation as one of the finest real estate projects in the region.

About Saudi Signs:

Saudi Signs is a pioneering digital advertising company that specializes in high-impact commercial displays across the Kingdom. With expertise in utilizing prominent landmarks for advertising, Saudi Sign continues to set the standard for innovative and impactful advertising solutions.