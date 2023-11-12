​​​​​​Kuwait: In a heartwarming initiative that highlights the value of compassion and community bonding, Burger King embarked on a special mission on October 26, 2023. Their destination was Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice, where they celebrated, played, and created beautiful memories with the children of KACCH & BACCH and their families, making it a day filled with joy, laughter, and engaging activities.

The warm welcome they received made it clear that the children eagerly looked forward to such visits, where they could interact, play, and share moments of joy with new friends. What made this visit even more special was the presence of the children's families, who joined in on the fun, adding to the festive atmosphere with their active participation in competitions and games.

Burger King had prepared a variety of activities and events for the children, making their day even more enjoyable and vibrant. The children actively engaged in art and crafts, arcade games, and more, spreading laughter and happiness all around. As mealtime approached, Burger King served them delicious meals and cakes.

Burger King also offered delightful surprises with an array of gifts and prizes to further enrich the children’s experience. The team's commitment to these children, some of who are suffering from life limiting or life threatening illnesses and receiving are palliative care support from Bayt Abdullah, was evident in their desire to spend more time with them.

The event ended with a promise of more similar engagements and visits in future to create beautiful memories. Burger King's visit to Bayt Abdullah reflects their commitment to community and humanitarian values, showcasing their dedication to various social initiatives that leave a positive impact on the society's health and well-being.