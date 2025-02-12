Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF). The resort's acclaimed culinary team will present authentic Swiss delights to festival visitors, providing the finest aspects of Alpine cuisine.

Part of the esteemed Katara Hospitality portfolio, Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, located at Obbürgen, Switzerland, has been a favoured destination for travellers from Qatar and the Middle East, who are drawn to its prime location and extensive offerings.

Led by Corporate Culinary Director Mike Wehrle, with Chef de Partie Pâtisserie Simona Havlikova and Chef de Cuisine Banqueting Vlastimil Vavrin, the Bürgenstock Resort’s culinary team will bring the essence of Swiss hospitality to the Qatar International Food Festival.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to experience at QIFF, at their dedicated stall (Z2-17), a selection of Swiss delicacies including the beloved "Älplermagronen" (Alpine macaroni), crafted with Swiss cheese, macaroni, potatoes, onions, and apple puree. The menu also features an innovative Swiss polenta espuma, enhanced with mushrooms, dried tomatoes, and aromatic Bürgenstock mountain herbs, offering a contemporary interpretation of Alpine cuisine.

Pâtissière Simona Havlikova will showcase the resort's exceptional pastry expertise through an array of exquisite desserts. Visitors can enjoy in the Pure Swiss Chocolate Experience, a romantic creation featuring Swiss ivory chocolate with raspberry and rose, or delight in the signature Bürgenstock Choux, an elegant combination of Swiss dark chocolate and praline.

In addition, foodie connoisseurs can experience firsthand live cooking demonstrations, workshops, competitions, panel discussions and workshops with schools. There event is consists of several programs catering to all visitors.

The Qatar International Food Festival commences today, Wednesday 12th February 2025, offering visitors the unique opportunity to experience the distinguished flavours and warm hospitality that have made Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne a world-renowned destination. This participation further strengthens the resort’s connection with Qatar, inviting visitors to experience a taste of their preferred Swiss destination.

Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne is a premier destination for Middle Eastern travellers, providing both Swiss luxury and hospitality. The destination resort features three luxury hotels 500 metres above Lake Lucerne, 12 restaurants, lounges and bars, two multi-awarded spas, Alpine Spa and conference facilities. Bürgenstock Resort delivers luxurious experiences against the backdrop of Swiss Alpine views.

For more information about Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne and its culinary offerings, please visit www.burgenstockresort.com

Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne

The Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne is part of The Bürgenstock Collection headquartered in Switzerland. The resort comprises a total inventory of 360 rooms spread across three hotels: the Bürgenstock Hotel & Alpine Spa (5* Superior), offering two distinct accommodation choices – The Contemporary and The Heritage, the Waldhotel by Bürgenstock (5* Superior) and Taverne 1879 (3*). In addition, the resort boasts 17 residence suites, twelve restaurants, lounges and bars, a 10’000 m² award-winning Alpine Spa, a holistic Waldhotel Spa and a wide range of leisure activities. The Bürgenstock Collection portfolio includes the Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, the Hotel Schweizerhof Bern & Spa (99 rooms), the Royal Savoy Hotel & Spa Lausanne (196 rooms) and The Adria in South Kensington, London (24 rooms).

The Bürgenstock Collection

The Bürgenstock Collection is one of Switzerland’s largest deluxe hotel groups, operating Hotels and Residences with a combined total of 677 rooms and 17 residence suites. The Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne (360 rooms), the Hotel Schweizerhof Bern & Spa (99 rooms), the Royal Savoy Hotel & Spa Lausanne (196 rooms) and The Adria in South Kensington, London (22 rooms) dazzle guests from all over the world with their rich heritage, elegant, contemporary design, leading spas and their exceptional culinary offers, while remaining completely true to the timeless Swiss traditions of hospitality, service and discretion.

About Katara Hospitality

Katara Hospitality is a global hotel owner, developer, and operator, based in Qatar. With 50 years’ experience in the industry, Katara Hospitality actively pursues its strategic expansion plans by investing in peerless hotels in Qatar while growing its collection of iconic properties in key international markets. Katara Hospitality’s portfolio has grown to include 42 owned and / or managed hotels and the company is now focused on achieving its target of 60 hotels in its portfolio by 2030. As the country’s flagship hospitality organisation, Katara Hospitality supports Qatar’s long-term economic vision.

Katara Hospitality currently owns properties spread across four continents in Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Singapore, Thailand and United States of America. While it partners with some of the finest hotel management companies, Katara Hospitality operates owned and non-owned hotels through its standalone operating arm, The Bürgenstock Collection and Murwab Hotel Group.