Kuwait: Building on its vast social responsibility program, Burgan Bank announced its strategic sponsorship of the 8th Flare Festival, one of Kuwait’s biggest fitness challenges; in a new effort to foster the country’s sports culture and promote a healthier lifestyle for its community.

The festival, scheduled to take place between November 9 and 11 at Marina Crescent, expects the participation of 3,000 competitors of both genders aged five and above, in addition to more than 7,500 visitors and up to 200 volunteers and judges. This sponsorship also comes in line with Burgan’s commitment to the environment, sustainability, and governance (ESG) practices, reflected in its efforts to invest in the social sustainability of the Kuwaiti community.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Ms. Hessa Hussain Al-Najadah, Senior Manager - Corporate and CSR Communications at Burgan Bank, said: “We are proud to be the strategic sponsors of a mega sporting event like Flare Festival. Considering that the sports field is a vital pillar of our social responsibility program, we continue to support sporting events and initiatives that contribute to improving the lifestyle of members of the local community. Over a three-day period, visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of activities that suit all ages and skill levels. We call on everyone, from children and adults to amateur and professional athletes, to visit the festival and take part in the competitions.”

On his part, Mr. Yousef Al Shaya, CEO of Flare Fitness, stated: “We are delighted to see Burgan Bank sponsor and support this year’s edition of Flare Festival. This partnership is a testament to the Bank’s interest in focusing on sports, especially in terms of encouraging athletes to take on a series of challenges over three days to showcase their strength, flexibility, and endurance. In addition to raising the spirit of positive competition among participants, Flare Festival – the largest sports gathering of its kind – aims to spread health and physical awareness while attracting many community members to participate in its modern sporting activities. To this end, the festival will include diverse sports challenges and social events suitable for both children and adults. On its sidelines, an exhibition will also be held for Kuwaiti youth entrepreneurs.”

To ensure that all visitors enjoy a memorable experience at Flare Festival, Burgan representatives will be available on-ground at the Bank’s designated booth, where multiple activations and competitions will take place with numerous promised gifts for the winners. In addition, the festival will serve as an opportunity to spread financial literacy in support of the “Let’s Be Aware” (Diraya) awareness campaign, which was launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) in cooperation with Kuwaiti banks.

It serves to note that Burgan Bank’s strategic sponsorship of Flare Festival follows a series of similar efforts to bolster the sports culture in Kuwait, in addition to supporting a number of Kuwaiti Olympians and internationally acclaimed athletes.

