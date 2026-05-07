Kuwait: Burgan Bank K.P.S.C. (“Burgan” or “the Bank”) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 (Q1’26), ended 31 March 2026.

Burgan Bank reported revenue growth in Q1’26, supported by continued diversification of income streams. Total revenues increased by 10% year-on-year (y-o-y) to KD 64 million, driven primarily by non-interest income, which rose 77% y-o-y to KD 24 million. This reflected improved fee generation and higher cross-selling activity across the Group, with the cross-sell ratio increasing to 38% (+14 percentage points y-o-y).

Net interest income stood at KD 40 million, reflecting an 11% year-on-year decrease from KD 44 million in Q1’25, primarily due to margin pressures in a competitive interest rate environment. Notwithstanding this, the Group maintained a resilient underlying revenue base, supported by continued income diversification and strong core operating performance.

Operating profit stood at KD 18 million, compared to KD 24 million in the prior-year period, reflecting a normalization from a higher base in the previous year. This was attributable to higher operating expenses resulting from the Group’s continued strategic investments in digital transformation and technology infrastructure, as well as the impact of hyperinflation in its key subsidiary in Turkey.

Loan loss provisions increased by 3% y-o-y, reflecting a cautious approach to provisioning in light of evolving credit conditions and ongoing geopolitical developments. Additionally, tax expenses increased by approximately KD 2 million compared to the prior year, weighing on overall earnings for the period.

Accordingly, the Group reported a net profit of KD 5.1 million for the quarter, compared to KD 10.7 million in the corresponding period last year.

Total assets grew by 11% y-o-y to KD 9.5 billion, supported by expansion across key business lines. The loan portfolio increased by 6% to KD 4.9 billion, while customer deposits rose 13% to KD 6.1 billion, reflecting continued customer activity and franchise stability.

Asset quality remained broadly stable, with a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 2.7%. Net NPLs, after collateral, stood at a low 0.6%, affirming a conservative risk profile, while the coverage ratio reached 196%, reflecting the Bank’s continued focus on prudent risk management.

Burgan maintained acceptable capital levels. During Q1’26, the Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 10.5%, Tier 1 capital ratio at 12.5%, and Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at 15.9%, comfortably above the revised regulatory minimum requirements of 9.5%, 11.0%, and 13.0%, respectively, as per the Central Bank of Kuwait’s instruction dated March 26, 2026, introducing financial stimulus measures for the banking sector. The Bank also maintained strong liquidity levels, with the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) at 220% and 111%, respectively, well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 80%, in line with the revised framework.

Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty affecting Kuwait and the wider region, Burgan Bank maintained a disciplined focus on operational resilience, business continuity, and safeguarding the interests of its customers, employees, and stakeholders. This approach continues to underpin the Bank’s stability and ability to navigate volatility while supporting long-term value creation.

Commenting on the Bank’s financial results, Burgan Bank’s Chairman, Sheikh Abdullah Nasser Al-Sabah, said: “Burgan Bank’s performance during the first quarter of 2026 reflects the strength of our foundations and the discipline of our strategy, particularly as we navigated a period marked by heightened geopolitical uncertainty and global volatility. Our focus remained firmly on ensuring business continuity, safeguarding our people, and protecting the interests of our customers, while maintaining stability across our operations.”

He added: “This approach is rooted in our prudent risk management framework and forward-looking strategy, which continue to guide our decisions and reinforce our resilience. As we move forward, we remain committed to balancing short-term priorities with long-term objectives, ensuring that we continue to create sustainable value for our stakeholders while contributing to the stability and growth of the markets in which we operate.

On the Bank’s performance and strategic priorities, Mr. Tony Daher, Group Chief Executive Officer of Burgan Bank, said: “Our performance this quarter reflects continued progress in strengthening the Bank’s revenue mix, with solid growth in non-interest income and increased cross-selling supporting more diversified and sustainable income streams. During the period, margin compression and cost dynamics were key factors impacting performance, and we are actively addressing these through targeted efficiency measures, cost optimization initiatives, and ongoing investment in our digital capabilities. These efforts are aimed at enhancing operational leverage, improving performance consistency, and supporting the Bank’s longer-term growth ambitions.”

Reinforcing Leadership Across Core Banking Segments

During the quarter, Burgan Bank maintained its position as a leading financial institution in Kuwait, supported by an active role in shaping market dialogue. In this context, the Bank and KAMCO Invest successfully hosted the third edition of their annual Investment Conference, bringing together regional and international investors, thought leaders, and industry experts. Discussions focused on the key global economic developments, geopolitical trends, and emerging investment opportunities. The conference continues to serve as a platform for structured dialogue and reflects the Bank’s role within the broader financial ecosystem.

Burgan Bank continued to advance its strategic collaboration with KAMCO Invest in the area of private banking, reinforcing its commitment to delivering integrated wealth management solutions for high-net-worth clients. This proposition was further strengthened by Burgan Bank being awarded the “Best for High-Net-Worth (HNW) in Kuwait” at Euromoney’s Private Banking Awards 2026, reflecting the growing strength of its Private Banking and Wealth Management franchise, strong client service model, and continued investment in sophisticated advisory and digital capabilities. The partnership with KAMCO Invest leverages the combined strengths of both institutions to enhance advisory capabilities, broaden access to traditional and alternative investment opportunities, and provide more tailored, cross-border wealth solutions that support clients in achieving diversified and long-term financial objectives. The Euromoney recognition also highlights Burgan Bank’s success in deepening client relationships, expanding HNW assets, and strengthening its differentiated value proposition within the premium banking segment, further consolidating its position as a leading wealth management provider in Kuwait.

On the retail banking front, Burgan Bank continued preparatory work for the return of its flagship Kanz account, ensuring alignment with applicable regulatory frameworks and operational readiness. This reflects the Bank’s continued focus on transparency, compliance, governance, and disciplined execution in relation to key product offerings. In addition, the Bank expanded its innovative SoftPOS solution powered by KNET, enabling merchants to accept credit card payments directly through their smartphones, supporting the ongoing digitalization of payment solutions.

Burgan’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tony added, “Our continued focus on strategic partnerships and differentiated client capabilities remains central to Burgan Bank’s long-term growth strategy. Our collaboration with KAMCO Invest, alongside the recognition received at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026, reflects the steady progress we are making in strengthening our wealth management proposition and enhancing the value we deliver to clients.”

Building Capabilities Through Strategic Talent Investment

The Bank maintained its focus on human capital development as a core pillar of its long-term strategy, achieving an 84% Kuwaitization rate by the end of 2025. During the quarter, the Bank continued to strengthen its leadership pipeline through the development and appointment of national talents across key functions, in line with its commitment to developing future-ready capabilities and supporting Kuwait’s workforce development objectives.

Driving Community Engagement and Social Impact

In line with its “Driven by You” philosophy, Burgan Bank maintained a focused yet adaptive approach to its corporate social responsibility efforts during the quarter, responding to the evolving circumstances while preserving its commitment to community engagement. The Bank leveraged its digital and social media platforms to deliver timely awareness content, focusing on public safety, financial literacy, and responsible practices.

As part of its National Day initiatives, the Bank launched its campaign “Thank You for the Good That Shaped Our Nation,” anchored by a purpose-driven film that celebrated collective contribution and national identity, reinforcing its people-centric philosophy. During the holy month of Ramadan, Burgan Bank introduced its campaign “Thank You for the Challenge,” delivering a message centered on resilience and growth through adversity. The campaign was supported by a wide range of initiatives spanning humanitarian support, financial literacy, and community engagement, while adapting certain activities in line with prevailing conditions.

These efforts reflect the Bank’s continued commitment to its national role and responsibility, prioritizing safety, solidarity, social responsibility, and sustained community impact during a period of heightened uncertainty.

In conclusion, the Bank’s Chairman, Sheikh Abdullah Nasser Al-Sabah, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their continued trust, our employees for their dedication, and our shareholders for their ongoing support. Despite the uncertainties, we remain committed to ensuring that Burgan Bank delivers on its promises of long-term value to its customers, its employees, and its communities.”

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), Burgan Bank Turkey (Turkey) and United Gulf Bank (Bahrain). Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

Burgan Bank has achieved the LEED v4.1 O+M: EB Gold Certification for its Head Office in Kuwait City. The Bank has also obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS), ISO /IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018 Information Technology Service Management System (ITSMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS), making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. At the same time, the Bank has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank was the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.