Kuwait: In line with its commitment to offering the best banking experience that fulfills its customers’ varied needs, Burgan Bank opened its newest branch in Al-Da’iya under the patronage and in the presence of His Excellency the Capital Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, joined by Mr. Fadel Mahmoud Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer – Kuwait, and Mr. Manaf Al-Menaifi, Acting General Manager – Retail Banking Department at Burgan Bank, and Mr. Salem Al-Ostath, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Da’iya Cooperative Society, in addition to senior executives and officials from the Bank and the Capital Governorate. With the opening of the new Al-Da’iya branch, the Burgan Bank network grew to 29 branches in Kuwait and 125 branches in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), which comes as part of the Bank’s dedicated strategy for expanding its suite of services and products domestically and globally.

On this occasion, HE Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah expressed his delight about the Al-Da’iya branch opening and praised the efforts exerted and the central role played by Burgan Bank in providing top-tier banking services and products that meet customers’ needs and aspirations across the Capital Government and Kuwait. He further underscored the vital role of the Kuwaiti banking sector in achieving a sustainable nationwide economic and development renaissance, which effectively contributes to realizing Kuwait’s Vision 2035. HE the Capital Governor extended his thanks to the Bank’s Kuwait - CEO and Senior Management for the committed efforts exerted toward opening the new branch, wishing them the best in remaining abreast of the latest in the banking industry.

“Stemming from our promise to be ‘Driven by You’, we are delighted to announce the inauguration of our latest branch in Al-Da’iya neighborhood, which brings us closer yet to our customers and key demographics,” said Mr. Al-Menaifi. “Guided by its robust strategy, Burgan Bank continues to uphold its commitment to the growth and development of its services. The opening of the Al-Da’iya branch marks our eighth branch in the Capital Governorate alone. This reflects our success in expanding our network of branches, facilitating customers’ access to our complete suite of products and services across Kuwait. Furthermore, it cements our commitment to offering the best-in-class banking service that keeps pace with customers’ evolving aspirations and the global banking industry trends.”

Al-Menaifi added: “The new Al-Da’iya branch stands out for its modern design and comprehensive services, which enable customers to open accounts, request loans, apply for credit cards, and other transactions including cash transfer, withdrawal and deposit, as well as currency exchange. Equipping the branch with the latest technologies was also central to its design, allowing us to offer our customers a banking experience that is in line with the rapid developments reshaping the banking sector. We also sought to integrate ourselves into the local community as a concerned corporate citizen even before opening. That is why as part of our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitment and efforts to spread environmental awareness about the importance of green spaces among members of society, we spearheaded an initiative to greenify and beautify a nearby park area in Al-Da’iya. The park provides a safe and engaging community space, complete with a kids play area, further enriching the quality of life for local residents and overall contributing to a more sustainable environment.”

He further pointed out that the Burgan team at the new branch was a major point of consideration during the construction process: “The branch is managed by a fine selection of our most experienced and efficient employees to guarantee that our customers are offered the best services and products possible. Our commitment to providing modern and advanced services and facilitating banking procedures and transactions is a core aspect of the unique banking experience that we seek to offer our customers, which we continue to deliver through a wide range of efficient and highly secure solutions.”

It is worth noting that the Al-Da’iya branch operates throughout the week between 8:30 am and 3 pm to provide the best services and products to the residents of Al-Da’iya and the surrounding areas. Outside of these hours, Burgan Bank’s advanced digital services are available 24 hours a day on the website, the Burgan Mobile application, and via SMS and WhatsApp, with the ability to open a Kanz account in less than a minute through the application.

With Burgan Bank’s extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, we aim to serve all members of society sustainably and provide our customers with the ability to choose where and how to complete their banking transactions in a manner that suits their requirements and adds ease and convenience to their banking experience.

For more information on the Bank’s branches, products and services, call the Burgan call center at 1804080, or log on to the Bank’s website www.burgan.com.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

Burgan Bank has achieved the LEED v4.1 O+M: EB Gold Certification for its Head Office in Kuwait City. The Bank has also obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS), ISO /IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018 Information Technology Service Management System (ITSMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS), making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. At the same time, the Bank has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.