Kuwait: Burgan Bank announced today the free Eideya delivery service for Haiba cardholders, Premier and Private Banking customers offer by Burgan Bank Concierge Service. This service enables the aforementioned customers to receive new bank notes before the Eid holidays at their offices or homes at their own convenience.

To request this service, eligible customers can simply contact Burgan Bank concierge service by calling +965 22969960 to request the amount of Eideya money required. Noting that this service is available from June 12th till June 18th, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that the Eideya delivery service comes as part of the bank’s wide range of valuable privileges and benefits that is especially designated for its Haiba cardholders, Premier and Private Banking customers.

Additionally, Burgan Bank Concierge Service stems from its commitment to supporting its customers’ everyday requirements with unmatched personalized experience.

To find out more about Burgan Bank’s latest promotions or any of its products and services, customers are urged to visit any of the bank’s branches or contact the call center on 1804080. For more information, customers can also log onto the bank’s website on www.burgan.com.

