DUBAI, UAE – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today that BUPA is harnessing Nutanix solutions to address performance, scalability and management issues impacting its business-critical Citrix environment that supports over 5,000 users. These issues were quickly resolved by migrating from a legacy infrastructure to the Nutanix Cloud platform and Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor (AHV). Beyond this initial phase, BUPA has also begun using Nutanix Calm to fully automate management of its DaaS computing system and allow for rapid deployment of this and other workloads to any cloud in accord with long term multicloud strategy.

With DaaS computing seen as a business-critical application by leading health insurance and healthcare provider BUPA, the company had invested heavily in a state-of-the-art Citrix solution tailored to meet its exacting requirements. The legacy infrastructure supporting that software, however, was approaching end of life and its replacement needed to address a number of long-standing issues.

Scalability, in particular, had become a real headache requiring consensus across multiple stakeholders just to get approval for minor upgrades and changes. Even then, those changes could still take days or sometimes weeks, severely limiting BUPA’s ability to respond quickly to rapidly moving business demands. Added to which it was a very complex setup calling for expert skills across multiple disciplines just to keep the infrastructure lights on, let alone enhance or develop it further.

Although small, the BUPA tech team is highly experienced and it didn’t take long to figure out that a switch to Nutanix Cloud Platform would be the best way forward for its Citrix DaaS solution. The configuration chosen called for Nutanix clusters for each of two sites, to support the 3,000 existing DaaS computing users whilst also allowing for future growth. These were quickly delivered then subsequently deployed across two sites to meet rapid failover and disaster recovery requirements.

Users saw a marked improvement in desktop performance straight away and behind the scenes, Nutanix and Citrix worked to optimize the environment. More than that, the whole system was a lot simpler and easier to manage with on-demand scaling available at the press of a button and full end-to-end visibility from a single console. Support too has been streamlined with just one point of contact for all issues, whether hardware or software related, including the hypervisor. All can now be managed from the same console, eliminating the need for expert skills thereby freeing up staff to concentrate on other tasks, including plans to use Nutanix Calm to automate all aspects of the application lifecycle.

"By migrating our DaaS computing environment from a legacy 3-tier platform to Nutanix we’ve gained a lot more than just a more scalable, performant and agile infrastructure. We’ve kept operational costs down by using the AHV hypervisor and further lowered support overheads with Nutanix Calm which is enabling us to both automate day to day management tasks and move forward with confidence to a multicloud future," said Rick Jagger, Technical Services Manager, BUPA.

Like most large enterprises BUPA expects the Cloud to play an increasing role in its IT strategy. It is already looking at using Calm to enable it to redeploy rather than upgrade applications in place. BUPA is also impressed by Calm’s ability to quickly deploy DaaS computing and other applications onto any cloud and, where possible, balance workloads across what could, eventually, become a global multicloud network supporting other parts of the BUPA business.

-Ends-

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2022 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site. Certain information contained in this press release may relate to or be based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data are reliable as of the date of this press release, they have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources.

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.