Riyadh: Bupa Arabia for cooperative insurance, announces sponsorship as a principal partner in the third edition of Saudi Games, under the slogan “ There are heroes among us”. This event is the biggest and the most important of its kind in the kingdom, and its organization comes as a part of the overall sporting initiative that originates from the Saudi vision of 2023. Bupa Arabia’s participation comes in the form of its constant care to provide the best and most sophisticated health care services for increasing fitness and performance with the goal of enhancing athlete’s experience.

Bupa’s participation in this event comes from its commitment to supporting sports events and activities, in addition to its effective goal of enhancing medical awareness in the community, In 2022, Bupa has launched “ Live Right” program to enhance healthy life patterns , and to accomplish the goal of its vision of improving life quality for every individual in the community. The program also encourages pursuing healthy habits through conducting effective and attractive learning sessions, and virtual training sessions, in the presence of doctors and specialists in the event to answer questions.

In this context, the executive manager in Bupa Arabia for cooperative insurance, Eng. Ali Sheneamer expressed his happiness to sponsor Saudi Games 2024 as a principal partner and he said: Saudi Games is a new opportunity to enhance the kingdom’s status in the medical and sports sector , adding that the company is always working to enhance healthy life patterns in the kingdom, through “Live Right” program that crowns the company’s efforts in pursuing healthy habits , it also contributes in enhancing medical awareness and encourages to pursue healthy habits and that’s according to the goals of the life quality program which is one of the kingdom’s vision 2030.

Sheneamer also added: Our support for the Saudi Games comes with our intentions to enable different sports and to put a spotlight on its importance to the youth, in addition to its importance in exploring Saudi talents, as well as reflecting our commitment for a promising future in the medical and sport sectors and enhancing the kingdom’s status globally in these sectors.

The third edition of the Saudi Games 2024, is considered one of the largest national sporting event in the kingdom and it’s a special opportunity to celebrate a mix of culture and sport, in which more than 6,000 athletes participate, hosting 53 different sports, under the supervision of more than 2000 administrative and technical supervisors representing 200 clubs across the kingdom, which contributes to create sports generation that can represent the kingdom in different international sports forums , showing the kingdom’s hosting abilities.

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was originated in kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1997 as a partnership between Global Bupa and Nazer group to become a contributive corporation in 2008 with the most successful allotment procedure in the insurance sector, and Bupa is considered a Saudi corporation that is part of the Bupa global network, and it provides healthcare services with international standards for individuals and families and for biggest companies and organizations in the kingdom, and its distinguished for providing the biggest international hospitals network including 1.2 million destination in 190 countries around the world.

And Bupa provides more than the regular insurance in which it established Bupa healthcare to provide healthcare services using the latest technological means due to Bupa’s digital clinic and to having Saudi doctors in different majors such as family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and chronic disease care.

Bupa is distinguished with an environment that increases productivity and stimulates creativity , which had it qualified to win several prestigious awards in the field and its considered one of the leading companies in enhancing women status , and having Saudi youth until it succeeded in getting a significant increase in localization percentages to more than xx%. For more information, please visit the link below:

www.bupa.com.sa