Jeddah: For the third year in a row, Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance ranked 10th on the list of the strongest Saudi brands and 16th on the list of the most valuable Saudi brands. This was revealed in a new report by Brand Finance, a London-based consulting company specializing in brand valuation and strategic consulting.

The company has also claimed the top spot as the Middle East’s most valuable insurance brand for the third time as well. Moreover, Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, has been named among the top 30 CEOs in the Middle East.

Nazer said that the latest rankings placing Bupa Arabia in the list of the of the strongest and most valuable Saudi brands confirm the company's growing leadership in the Saudi market as one of the most prominent and innovative insurance companies.

“Bupa Arabia topped the list of the most valuable insurance companies in the Middle East, and it has also won a number of awards and ratings, both locally and regionally. This is testimony to the pioneering role of Bupa Arabia in developing the insurance industry, providing quality healthcare services and distinguished insurance products to millions of its customers, besides its ongoing awareness campaigns in the Kingdom and beyond,” he added.

Nazer said that Bupa Arabia has been a game-changer in the insurance sector, and has made a major difference in the field of healthcare, improving the lives of customers, with the help of the strategy it adopted, in line with Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program and the Health Sector Transformation Program.

The Bupa Arabia CEO expressed his appreciation for the commitment and efforts exerted by the company's 1,800-strong workforce and their contributions to Bupa Arabia’s advancing position in the Brand Finance rankings. “Bupa Arabia is distinguished by a work environment that stimulates creativity and increases productivity,” he said.

Brand Finance aims to bridge the gap between marketing and financing through its annual reports and ratings, as it has helped many companies and institutions since its inception in 1996 in evaluating and classifying their brands.It enjoys high credibility that qualifies it to conduct more than 5,000 brand valuations and publish nearly 100 reports that rank brands across various sectors and countries.

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was founded in 1997 as a joint venture between Nazer group and Bupa. It became publically listed company in 2008 with the most successful IPO in industry. Bupa Arabia is considered part of the Bupa Global network. The company delivers health cooperative insurance with international standards for individuals, families and the largest companies and establishments in the Kingdom. It also has a large network of care providers adding up to 1.2 million entities across 190 countries. Bupa Arabia is considered more than just a traditional health insurance company as it provides the most innovative healthcare services through its Tebtom program and insures an exceptional hospital experience through its Rahatkom program.

Bupa Arabia is characterized by a work environment that stimulates innovation and productivity – a reputation further enhanced by several awards and industry recognitions. It is also considered one of the leading companies in women enablement and attracting Saudi Arabian youth, achieving over 70% Saudization rate. For more information please visit: www.bupa.com.sa

