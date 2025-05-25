Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Buildnow, the Saudi-born pioneer in Micro and Small to Medium Enterprise (SME), 'Buy Now Pay Later' (BNPL) solutions, proudly announces its rebrand to Aajil (عاجل), an Arabic word meaning urgent or immediate. This change shows how the company is growing beyond one sector, helping small and medium businesses across Saudi Arabia access the support they need to scale. The rebrand underscores Aajil’s commitment to national roots, speed, and modernity, which means delivering bold, agile solutions that meet the evolving needs of Saudi entrepreneurs in a digitally connected, fast-paced economy.

Aajil: More Than a Name, A Local Symbol of Speed and Empowerment

The name Aajil was chosen deliberately for its immediacy, local familiarity, and deep emotional resonance in Saudi Arabia. It reflects the company’s brand values of urgency, agility, clarity, credibility, and empowerment, and positions Aajil as a true Saudi-first brand.

“Aajil not only demonstrates the speed at which we operate, but also our deeply rooted connection to the Kingdom, our clients, and the pace of progress under Vision 2030. This is more than a rebrand; it’s a reaffirmation of our mission.”

- Abdulla Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer of Aajil.

The logo design, set entirely in Arabic, is more than text. It is an iconic brandmark that is clean, purposeful, and aesthetic in its modern Arabic typography, with design lines that visually represent motion, flow, and responsiveness. This elegance in the form matches the elegance in function of Aajil’s digital-first platform.

With minimalist symmetry, sharp ascenders, and flowing curves, the logo serves as a wordmark and a visual identity. It signals strength, clarity, and a strong leap into the future of Saudi fintech.

A Strategic Shift with a Wider Mission

While we began our journey focused on construction under the Buildnow brand, we've seen growing interest from various sectors. This is a clear signal that the need for smarter payment solutions extends far beyond building materials. With automated approvals in under 48 hours, minimal documentation requirements, and access to hundreds of verified suppliers, Aajil is built for scale. This rebrand reflects that evolution and reinforces the message that Aajil is:

Sector-agnostic: Built for all businesses that value speed, liquidity, and growth.

Locally rooted: A homegrown Saudi company with local understanding and national relevance.

Growth-driven: Focused on real business outcomes, including cash flow optimisation, project acceleration, supplier flexibility, and procurement ease.

“Our ambition is to become the go-to digital platform and partner for every growth business in the Kingdom. Aajil is for builders, makers, traders, and innovators. Aajil is their ally.”

Hisham Al Saleh, Cofounder of Aajil

Powering Micro & SME Growth at Scale

With over SAR 250M+ in transactions, 110+ clients, and 400+ supplier partnerships, Aajil offers powerful, digital-first BNPL solutions:

BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later): Access credit lines of up to SAR 2 million, with repayment terms of up to 6 months and approvals in less than 48 hours.

Procurement Services: Discounted sourcing, cash flow optimisation, and seamless fulfillment.

Multi-sector reach: Serving sectors from steel and construction to pharmaceuticals, food imports, and industrial supplies.

Whether a micro business in Madinah importing medical devices or a trader in Dammam managing FMCG stock cycles, Aajil is built to serve with speed and clarity.

“Aajil is not just a rebrand. It’s a statement of intent. We’re building the growth engine for Saudi entrepreneurs, micro-enterprises, and SMEs”

Rahat Dewan, Cofounder of Aajil

As part of the core mission linked to its rebrand, over the coming few months, Aajil will be launching new innovative products and solutions. This will include products aimed specifically at the massive yet underserved segment of Saudi micro-enterprises, and services to enable safer and efficient trade between businesses across Saudi Arabia.

For more information's, please visit https://www.aajil.ai/

About Aajil

Aajil (formerly Buildnow) is a Saudi fintech platform enabling fast, reliable, and tailored Buy Now Pay Later solutions for Micro and SME businesses. With its roots in providing smart access to building materials and a vision for powering all growth businesses, Aajil helps Saudi businesses seize opportunity without delay.