Apparel Group's customers in the UAE can now enjoy an enriched shopping experience with more flexible payment options.

UAE: Continuing its streak of providing unparalleled shopping experiences, Apparel Group, a leading global fashion and retail conglomerate in the Middle East, is elated to announce its latest partnership expansion with Tamara in the UAE, the premium shopping and payments platform in the GCC region. This alliance amplifies Tamara’s commitment to revolutionizing the shopping, payment, and banking paradigms across the GCC.

In a momentous event, a signing ceremony was held on October 17th, 2023, at the prestigious Apparel Group Headquarters. This ceremony marked the official commencement of this exciting new chapter in the partnership between Apparel Group and Tamara, solidifying their commitment to delivering cutting-edge shopping and payment experiences to customers across the GCC region.

Building on their strong collaboration in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the two industry giants are now expanding their partnership to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and beyond, promising an even wider array of innovative shopping and payment solutions for consumers in the region.

This collaboration with Tamara in the UAE underscores a transformative move in the retail sector, emphasizing a vision centered around consumer financial flexibility and empowerment. Through this partnership, Apparel Group is poised to reshape the UAE's shopping dynamics, merging financial well-being with an enriched customer shopping journey.

Integrating Tamara into the Apparel Group's payment ecosystem in the UAE means that shoppers can avail the 'buy now, pay later' model, splitting their payments into three without any hidden fees or interest. Customers can split their payments with Tamara at checkout, with subsequent payments scheduled for the following two months. This payment model will be accessible across all Apparel Group brand outlets throughout the UAE.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group UAE, said, "Our collaboration with Tamara in the KSA has seen an overwhelmingly positive response, and we are delighted to bring this service to our esteemed customers in the UAE. This partnership cements our vision to continuously elevate the retail experience. Integrating Tamara's 'buy now, pay later' solution underscores our dedication to convenience, adaptability, and unrivaled customer service. We anticipate a successful venture and believe our UAE customers will appreciate this enhanced shopping model and its added value to their shopping experience."

Mr. Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, CEO and co-founder of Tamara, said, "This strategic alliance with Apparel Group in the UAE marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform the way people shop, pay, and bank across the GCC. We believe in empowering consumers with financial flexibility while enhancing their shopping experience. Together with Apparel Group, we are shaping the future of retail in the region, offering secure and convenient digital payments solutions."

Ensuring a smooth and hassle-free payment process, all transactions will be managed directly through the Tamara app, available on both iOS and Android platforms, or via Tamara's website. No cash transactions will be conducted in stores, providing customers with a secure and easy digital payment method.

This initiative reaffirms Apparel Group’s unwavering commitment to integrating technology for a frictionless customer journey. As the retail landscape undergoes rapid shifts, Apparel Group remains a pioneer, championing innovation and setting new benchmarks in the UAE's retail realm.

For more information about Apparel Group and its brands, visit: https://www.apparelgroupglobal.com/

For more information about Tamara, visit: https://tamara.co/en

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to millions of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Tamara

Tamara is the leading shopping and payments platform in Saudi Arabia and the GCC region, with a mission to empower people in their daily lives and revolutionize how they bank, pay, and shop. The company was founded by serial entrepreneur Abdulmajeed Alsukhan along with his partners Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Al Babtain. Tamara has over 500 employees and operates out of its headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and has offices in the UAE, Egypt, Germany, and Vietnam.

Tamara launched its services in September 2020 and its investors include Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned company by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Checkout.com, Coatue, Shorooq Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, and Goldman Sachs. Tamara has more than 9 million registered users and more than 26,000 partner merchants including leading global and regional brands such as SHEIN, Jarir, Noon, IKEA, H&M, and Farfetch as well as local small and medium businesses. https://tamara.co/en