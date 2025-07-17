Dubai, UAE – The British University in Dubai (BUiD) hosted the 3rd International Conference on Cyber Resilience (ICCR-2025) in partnership with leading academic institutions from the UAE and Malaysia and delivered in collaboration with a network of strategic partners committed to advancing world-class scholarship, education, and research. These partnerships reflect a shared dedication to innovation, cybersecurity excellence, and academic leadership, aligning seamlessly with ICCR’s mission and goals.

The Conference brought together a distinguished international community of scholars, researchers, and cybersecurity professionals to discuss the latest advancements and challenges in building cyber-resilient digital systems.

Held in a hybrid format, ICCR 2025 covered critical themes such as Cybersecurity and AI, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Security, Digital Forensics, Cyber Law and Policy, Smart Cities, and Cybersecurity in Healthcare and Finance. The two-day conference facilitated high-level academic discourse, hands-on insights, and networking opportunities for participants from across the globe.

Prof Khaled Shaalan, head of PhD Computer Science programme and conference Chair, said “In today’s hyperconnected world, cyber resilience is the backbone of trust, innovation, and sustainable progress. ICCR 2025 brings together brilliant minds from academia and industry to not only confront today’s cybersecurity threats but to collaboratively shape a safer digital future.”

All accepted papers for ICCR 2025 will be included in the conference proceedings and submitted for potential inclusion in IEEE Xplore, provided they meet IEEE Xplore's scope and quality standards.

the International Conference on Cyber Resilience (ICCR) is an annual academic gathering focused on advancing cyber resilience through research, education, and interdisciplinary collaboration. Hosted by BUiD, ICCR provided a global forum for exploring the latest scientific and practical approaches to safeguarding digital infrastructures. It brought together brilliant minds from academia and industry to collaboratively shape a safer digital future.”

The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) is a not-for-profit institution, which was established in 2003 to be the region’s leading research-based university, facilitating excellent education, training and research. It provides an important and growing community and resource for young professionals, leading academics, corporate managers and aspiring leaders of all description.

The UAE Ministry of Education – Higher Education Affairs licenses BUiD to award its own degrees. BUiD achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). BUiD’s qualifications are also recognised internationally by NARIC. BUiD’s internal quality assurance include processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK Universities Alliance partners (the University of Glasgow, the University of Edinburgh, and the University of Manchester). The UK Universities Alliance collaborates with BUiD within a Concordat agreement that provides a comprehensive framework for the strategic directions and governance of the Alliance.

BUiD offers full and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, engineering, architecture, finance, and business.

The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, the Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group, and the National Bank of Dubai (now Emirates NBD). The University is governed by a Council under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.