Dubai, UAE — The British University in Dubai (BUiD) launched new concentrations in its Master of Education (MEd) programme, designed to meet the changing demands of the UAE’s education sectors. The expanded curriculum empowers education professionals to pursue targeted expertise in key areas shaping today’s learning environments.

As education systems worldwide undergo rapid transformation, there is an increasing demand for professionals equipped with focused expertise and adaptable skill sets. BUiD’s enriched MEd programme is designed to empower educators, administrators, and aspiring leaders with advanced knowledge and research-informed practices that address key contemporary challenges in education.

The five newly introduced concentrations include:

Educational Management, Leadership and Policy Diversity and Inclusive Education Applied Linguistics and Language Learning STEM Education. Educational Psychology and Counselling.

These concentrations are thoughtfully aligned with the UAE’s national education priorities, including the promotion of inclusive practices, digital transformation, and the cultivation of leadership that is capable of navigating future educational landscapes.

Professor Eman Gaad, Dean of the Faculty of Education, said: “This expansion supports our mission to develop reflective, research-informed educators who can lead meaningful change across diverse learning contexts. Each concentration offers a blend of theoretical foundations and practical applications, ensuring our graduates are well-prepared to address current and future challenges in education."

Through this expanded programme, BUiD continues to demonstrate its leadership in the higher education sector by offering programmes that are both academically strong and closely connected to real-world needs. By providing specialised study paths, the University helps drive innovation in education and supports the development of effective policies and practices across the UAE and beyond.

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) is a not-for-profit institution, which was established in 2003 to be the region’s leading research-based university, facilitating excellent education, training and research. It provides an important and growing community and resource for young professionals, leading academics, corporate managers and aspiring leaders of all description.

The UAE Ministry of Education – Higher Education Affairs licenses BUiD to award its own degrees. BUiD achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). BUiD’s qualifications are also recognised internationally by NARIC. BUiD’s internal quality assurance include processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK Universities Alliance partners (the University of Glasgow, the University of Edinburgh, and the University of Manchester). The UK Universities Alliance collaborates with BUiD within a Concordat agreement that provides a comprehensive framework for the strategic directions and governance of the Alliance.

BUiD offers full and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, engineering, architecture, finance, and business.

The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, the Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group, and the National Bank of Dubai (now Emirates NBD). The University is governed by a Council under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sector