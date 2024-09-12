Dr. Mahmoud Khattab: The new B.TECH MAX store marks a significant step in our expansion, enhancing our presence in the Egyptian market by offering an unparalleled shopping experience across Africa

Cairo: Two months after the grand opening of the first B.TECH MAX stores in East Cairo (Tajed Mall), B.TECH, the leading, most distinguished and rapidly expanding omnichannel Retailer of consumer electronics and home appliances has announced the opening of its second store of B.TECH MAX in Sheikh Zayed. The new store is located in the second phase of Mall of Arabia, and extends over an area of ​​​​more than 2,000 square meters, to provide a unique shopping experience on the African level, enhancing the company’s position as a leader in the electronics market in Egypt, and also contribute to expanding the spread of the concept of experimental stores in the Egyptian market.

This opening is part of B.TECH's ambitious expansion plans to enhance its presence in the Egyptian market and meet the growing demand for electronics and home appliances. The new store provides customers with a convenient place to shop for all their appliances in one location. The collaboration with Marakez Egypt in the opening of the second store at Mall of Arabia in the second phase reflects B.TECH's commitment to reinforcing its presence in key commercial centers and providing its services to customers across Egypt.

The new B.TECH MAX store offers an exhilarating shopping experience featuring a wide range of electronics and home appliances. Through dedicated sections, customers can explore the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, allowing them to discover the features of each product and experience them firsthand.

In addition to the wide selection of products, the new B.TECH MAX store provides a range of integrated services to make the purchasing process more accessible for customers. These include flexible installment plans that allow customers to acquire the devices they need easily. Customers can also purchase products and store them until they are ready to use them, benefit from same-day delivery to receive their purchases quickly, and pick up their orders from the store in just 15 minutes for added convenience. Additionally, TECH CARE service offers certified warranty services and TECH STORAGE service, which allows the customer to purchase devices and leave them for up to 4 months in B.TECH stores and receive them later.

Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, Chairman and CEO of B.TECH, expressed his delight at the opening of the new B.TECH MAX store stating: " The new B.TECH MAX store marks a significant step in our expansion, enhancing our presence in the Egyptian market by offering an unparalleled shopping experience across Africa and meeting our customers' needs for various home and electronic appliances."

He added: "We always strive to provide a unique and innovative shopping experience for our customers, and we look forward to this store offering the best services and technological solutions to meet our customers' growing needs. This supports our vision of being the ideal partner for every Egyptian household in the field of electronics and home appliances. We are confident that the new store will be a great success and will become a favorite destination for tech enthusiasts in the area."

Notably, B.TECH was founded in 1997, B.TECH has grown into one of Egypt's most prominent and fastest growing omnichannel consumer electronics and home appliance retailers with a network of more than 190 stores across Egypt and more than 7,000 employees. B.TECH offers several consumer finance solutions, including Mini-cash & other business verticals solidifying its leading position in the local market and popularity among Egyptian consumers.