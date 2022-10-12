Cairo, Egypt: B.TECH, Egypt's leading integrated omnichannel retailer and consumer finance platform, has announced today the official launch of “b_labs”, the first-of-its-kind technology hub in the market. Serving as the transformation and digitization engine of B.TECH, b_labs is designed to serve a wide range of business verticals within the group that includes retail, e-commerce, fintech, logistics, b2b, distribution, and many others.

Aiming to employ hundreds of talents, b_labs is on the lookout for skillful tech talents who are eager to learn and build disruptive and transformative technologies to bridge the gap in the local labor market, and offer innovative solutions and services to its customers while providing a competitive workplace that meets the aspirations of qualified tech talents.

“The labor market has been witnessing drastic shifts in job hunting criteria and what defines an attractive job opportunity for talents factoring in community values, purpose, personal development, and growth potential to name a few,” said Mohamed Khattab, Executive Vice President (EVP) of b_labs & Digital Commerce at B. TECH. By introducing b_labs, we aspire to provide the much-needed workplace culture that serves our brand and the technological advancements it seeks as we continue our growth trajectory while fulfilling the needs and aspirations of our employees and providing them with a world-class workplace in Egypt.”

Khattab added “We are looking for entrepreneurs who can take ownership and perform within dynamic settings to join us on our journey. Therefore, at b_labs, we foster an environment that celebrates curiosity, creativity, diversity, and authenticity.”

b_labs model is based on knowledge sharing as a means of enriching the skills and information of its team members and a part of the company’s values. With a strong investment plan in technology, b_labs is planned to extend its knowledge-sharing model beyond B.TECH as a group to benefit the business community as a whole through knowledge-sharing sessions, community events, showcasing the latest technological advancements achieved in addition to the soon-to-launch Academy.

B.TECH has launched its operations in the local market in 1997. Since then, the company has pursued an ambitious growth strategy to expand its network of branches across the country, scale its e-commerce business, introduce new business verticals and maximize its digitalization efforts to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

-Ends-