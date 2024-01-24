Cairo - B.TECH, Egypt's leading integrated omnichannel retailer and consumer finance platform, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Carerha, a leading Ed-Tech platform that empowers women economically and fosters inclusive workplaces, to activate a strategic partnership between both parties to provide the necessary support to empower women, especially in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and entrepreneurship.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Mohamed Khattab, Executive Vice President of b_labs and Digital Commerce at B.TECH, and Jessie Radwan, CEO of Carerha, in the presence of the leadership team of both companies including Ahmed Elmenshawy, Digital Commerce Senior Director at B.TECH, Sally Gaser, Head of Agile at b_labs, and Shaimaa Abdelmoneim, Head of Strategy & Growth at Carerha.

The MoU comes within the framework of B.TECH’s sustainable vision to nurture women’s roles and promote gender equality in the workplace, by providing a number of women in Cairo, Alexandria, and Assiut, with the needed technical skills to actively participate in diversified work fields, notably ICT and entrepreneurship under B.TECH’s role as the qualification and employment partner for Carerha’s “Tech Her Up” program.

As an extension of this role, B.TECH will pass on its expertise in the field of e-commerce to the program’s participants by providing various workshops during the training period, in addition to giving its consultation in curating the program’s curriculum. This partnership will guarantee priority for B.TECH in employing programs’ graduates, which ensures achieving one of the company’s strategic goals of creating a positive and sustainable impact on Egypt’s wheel of community development.

Commenting on the MoU, Mohamed Khattab, Executive Vice President of b_labs and Digital Commerce at B.TECH said: “We are committed to supporting and empowering women in various fields, especially the field of ICT and entrepreneurship, to foster workplaces that cultivate equal opportunities for all. Partnering with Carerha is a potential opportunity to showcase B.TECH's unrivaled experience and contribution in curating a constructive curriculum in accordance with international standards, enabling participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to cope with the workforce. Our strategic partnership with ‘Carerha’ comes in line with B.TECH’s plan to expand partnerships with local and international institutions, aiming to accelerate its goal towards achieving sustainable development goals and Egypt’s Vision 2030.”

For her part, Jessie Radwan, CEO of Carerha, stated: “We are very pleased to partner with B.TECH to empower more women to enter the ICT workforce. Through this partnership, we aligned our forces to bridge the gap in the ICT and entrepreneurship field in Egypt, deploying B.TECH’s extensive experience bolstered by the company’s calibers. Both parties work towards enhancing the role of working women in society, in line with the state’s agenda to achieve labor market inclusivity through integrating women in the workforce, in addition to developing a safe work environment and unleashing the potential of women in the field of ICT.”

The MoU comes as an extension of the successful strategic partnership between B.TECH and Carerha, as B.TECH was the gold sponsor of Carerha Summit 2023, which was held last October under the slogan “Relaunch Her,” as the first professional summit for women in the Middle East and North Africa region, to enhance work-life balance and create diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The summit was attended by 5,000 people, with a segmented theme focused on women in the field of technology, entrepreneurship, work-life balance, the ability to maintain emotional stability amidst work stress and workforce trends in 2023 in general.

About B.TECH:

B.TECH is Egypt’s leading integrated Omni channel retailer and consumer finance platform. B.TECH boosts its leading position with a solid network of 170+ stores across Egypt. In addition, the company provides unique financing solutions for its customers, led by the "MiniCash" service which has significantly contributed to its number 1 position in the market and unrivaled popularity among Egyptians. B.TECH has more than 7000+ employees and is Egypt's fastest-growing consumer electronics retailer.

About Carerha:

Carerha is and Ed-Tech females focused platform that empowers women economically and fosters inclusive workplaces.