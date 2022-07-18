Cairo, Egypt: B.TECH Trading, the largest chain specializing in the sale and distribution of electrical and electronic devices in the Egyptian market, celebrated The B.TECH Applied Technology School (ATS) graduates. The school is the first Technical educational institution fully dedicated to retail education, a rare and new field of study in Egypt, and in MENA Region. The ceremony celebrated students interns who worked at B.TECH branches along their schooling. The 200 students enjoyed a hands-on experience across various branches and departments at B.TECH; achieving total sales worth a total of EGP 2.7 million. The company awarded 25 high achievers in both sales and grades (Top Performers) .

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, Chairman of B.TECH Trading and Distribution, said: "I am proud of what our students at the B.TECH School of Applied Technology have achieved. This success is the fruit of our efforts that started two years ago in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, in line with the Egyptian state's strategy to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the company's vision that comes line with the UN's goal for "good education", by qualifying trained technical labor capable of keeping pace with the labor market needs, both locally and globally."

He added: "B.TECH Applied Technology School (ATS) was established as the first retail school in Egypt, due to the great economic and social importance of this sector, and because it is one of the largest sectors that provides and creates job opportunities; achieving economic development in Egypt, in addition to its dire need of qualified personnel. We aim to create significant employment opportunities for young people in the retail sector, a prevalent specialization across most industries. The company hired the best specialists to develop the curriculum, as well as an experienced academic and technical management, to fulfill all required success elements."

B.TECH Applied Technology School (ATS) comprises of 3 departments: Marketing and Visual Merchandising , Sales and Customer Service, and Supply and Logistics services. The school is located at al-Asmarat neighborhood in al-Mokattam, and studying period is for three years. Graduating students receive an internationally accredited Egyptian certificate, in addition to mastering the English language. Latest technology is applied to fully qualify students in keeping up with labor market needs, and the ability to compete internationally.

B.TECH Applied Technology School is currently preparing to receive the third Intake of students for the academic year 2022/2023. Students with a preparatory certificate for the current academic year from Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia are eligible under the conditions announced on the Ministry of Education and Technical Education website.

Through strategic partnerships that will be announced soon, B.TECH strives to collaborate with outstanding success partners and economic entities from the Egyptian labor market, to strengthen the students’ educational experience with specialized technical expertise in the field of retail- supermarket specialization "groceries" as well as Fashion (textiles and clothing). This not only earns student’s technical skills in these fields, but also integrates them directly to open the labor market channels that are waiting for graduates to employ them immediately.

The company pays great attention to train Teachers/instructors and developing their skills through training courses by experts. Moreover, the curriculum has been developed and accredited internationally in cooperation with the Ministry of Education & Technical Education and the house of global expertise "City & Guilds" through their representative in Egypt "Skills Bank".

-Ends-