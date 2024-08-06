Cairo: B.TECH Business, a sector of B.TECH, the leading, most distinguished, and rapidly expanding omnichannel Retailer of consumer electronics and home appliances in Egypt, has signed a protocol with Foodics Egypt, the leading restaurant management and payment solutions in Egypt and MENA. This collaboration aims to supply all the necessary equipment and tools for Foodics’ restaurant clients, empowering them to expand their businesses and achieve growth.

Engineer Sherif El Saket, Chief Sales Officer at B.TECH, and Belal Zahran, General Manager of Foodics Egypt, signed the agreement in the presence of the executive leaders from both companies. This partnership, the first of its kind in Egypt, aims to offer comprehensive and innovative solutions to restaurants and cafes, helping them enhance their operations, increase business momentum, improve service quality, and boost operational efficiency while enhancing customer experience and attracting more patrons.

Through this partnership, Foodics Advanced clients could access exclusive offers explicitly designed to acquire commercial food and beverage equipment, home appliances, mobiles, and laptops from B.TECH. Additionally, it provides management solutions and systems for B.TECH’s restaurant and cafe clients who wish to manage their establishments using Foodics' various programs and receive additional offers through the Foodics Advanced plan.

Engineer Sherif El Saket, Chief Sales Officer at B.TECH, expressed his delight at this partnership: "B.TECH always strives to offer an exceptional shopping experience that meets the needs and requirements of customers looking to purchase various home appliances and electronics. We are proud that our partnership with Foodics is the first of its kind, providing exclusive benefits to the F&B sector. We pursue an ambitious strategy focused on continuing excellence and leadership in the home appliances and electronics market through forging more successful partnerships."

Belal Zahran, General Manager of Foodics Egypt, stated: "We are excited to collaborate with B.TECH to deliver an exceptional experience in the F&B sector, enabling our clients to expand their businesses, open new branches, and maintain flexible and stable financial management. We are committed to supporting the growth of the F&B sector as part of our ambitious plan to enhance the customer experience, leveraging B.TECH's extensive network of branches across the country, which strengthens our ability to reach more customers and provide our services more efficiently and conveniently."

Foodics Egypt boasts numerous competitive advantages in the Egyptian market, empowering restaurant owners in their daily operations through innovative systems and solutions. These include the all-inclusive Point of Sale (POS) system that centralizes operations from orders to inventory management, the Foodics Online that enhances direct sales by enabling customers to order and pay through the platform, eliminating intermediaries and reducing commission costs, the Foodics Kiosk, which offers a self-ordering and payment solution to improve efficiency and profitability, and Foodics Accounting, a comprehensive accounting solution for real-time financial data management.

Notably, B.TECH was founded in 1997, B.TECH has grown into one of Egypt's most prominent and fastest growing omnichannel consumer electronics and home appliance retailers with a network of more than 185 stores across Egypt and more than 7,000 employees. B.TECH offers several consumer finance solutions, including Mini-cash & other business verticals solidifying its leading position in the local market and popularity among Egyptian consumers.