Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Brooke House College Riyadh, a British curriculum school and part of the SICE Education group, will host an investors’ visit at its campus in early February, marking a key milestone in the school’s development and long-term commitment to education in the Kingdom.

The visit will bring together shareholders and key stakeholders on 4 February 2026 to experience the school in operation, engage with senior leadership, and gain insight into Brooke House College Riyadh’s academic vision, learning environment, and phased growth plan.

As part of the programme, guests will be welcomed to the campus for a ribbon-cutting moment, guided school tours, and a short presentation outlining the school’s educational approach, academic standards, and strategic direction. The visit has been designed as a focused, high-level engagement reflecting the school’s emphasis on academic rigour, community partnership, and sustainable growth.

Brooke House College Riyadh is currently educating pupils across Early Years and Primary, with Preschool opening later this academic year. The school’s planned expansion will continue in the next academic year with the introduction of Years 6, 7, and 8, supporting a carefully phased and long-term development model.

The visit will also highlight the school’s close alignment with Brooke House College UK, reinforcing Brooke House College Riyadh’s position as a credible and future-focused education proposition within Saudi Arabia’s evolving education landscape.

The investors’ visit reflects Brooke House College Riyadh’s commitment to establishing a strong, enduring presence in Riyadh and contributing to the delivery of high-quality British education in the Kingdom.

About Brooke House College Riyadh

Brooke House College Riyadh is a British curriculum school offering a high-quality education designed to prepare students for future academic success. The school is part of SICE Education, an international education group committed to excellence, innovation, and long-term value in education.

For more information, please visit: BHCR | Brooke House College Riyadh