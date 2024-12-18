Abu Dhabi, UAE: The British Council has announced a strategic partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD), establishing the University’s Continuing Education Center (CEC) as an official IELTS Registration Centre and Test Venue for both IELTS on Paper and IELTS on Computer. This partnership was formalised during a signing ceremony held at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art library. This collaboration reflects the British Council’s commitment to increasing accessibility for IELTS candidates in the UAE, supporting their educational and professional aspirations. The partnership aligns with the British Council's mission to provide reliable and accessible English proficiency testing in the region.

Martin Daltry, British Council Country Director UAE, commented on the partnership: ‘We are delighted to collaborate with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, a prestigious institution known for its academic excellence. By establishing IELTS testing facilities on their campus, we are not only providing candidates with enhanced accessibility and convenience but also reinforcing our shared commitment to empowering individuals with the English language skills needed to achieve their global ambitions.’

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented: ‘We are happy to collaborate with the British Council to become a UAE Examination Center for IELTS. Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is proud to provide its facilities and services on campus to support individuals pursuing excellence in education and language. By offering this convenient service, SUAD brings individuals one step closer to achieving their educational and career goals.’

The ceremony was attended by key representatives from both organisations. From the British Council, attendees included British Council Country Director, Martin Daltry, Cluster Exams Director MENA South, Simon Green. Representatives from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi were Dr Bertrand Haan, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs, and Dr Elisabeth Zollmann, Head of Applied Foreign Languages Department, and Dr. Zouhair El Aouni, Head of Continuing Education Centre.

This partnership will offer IELTS candidates access to advanced testing facilities, convenient registration options, and a seamless test-day experience. Through IELTS, individuals aspiring to pursue higher education, immigration, or professional opportunities internationally will benefit from a globally recognised qualification.

The British Council continues to provide candidates with a variety of online preparation resources to ensure a smooth and successful testing experience.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi was established in May 2006 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and is licensed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). The French Emirati university draws on 760 years of academic excellence from the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. Featuring a state-of-the-art campus that spans 93,000 square meters and located on Al Reem Island, the university provides an inspiring and enriching environment for both students and faculty.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi adheres to the French education system, with degrees awarded by Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité. SUAD programmes are evaluated by the Higher Council for the Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) and accredited by the Ministère de l’Enseignement Supérieur, de la Recherche et de l’Innovation (MESR) in France. Furthermore, all programmes are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). To date, more than 2800 students from more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Sorbonne Université is ranked among the top 50 universities in the world, holding 41st position in the Shanghai ranking, 4th position for mathematics and 17th for physics in the same ranking. Its law programs are ranked 19th by the Young University ranking. The School of Arts and Humanities at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is recognized as the 1st Humanities Education University by the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards 2019.

For more information about Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, please visit: http://www.sorbonne.ae

About British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022–23 we reached 600 million people.

