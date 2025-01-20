UAE: The British Council launched its latest report, "Examining Sustainability of Transnational Education (TNE) Partnerships in Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE," at Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai. The event brought together distinguished speakers from universities such as Middlesex University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, Heriot-Watt University, Strathclyde Business School, Ajman University, and University of Bradford, along with key educational institutions, to explore the findings and discuss the future of sustainable TNE collaborations in the UAE.

The report, commissioned by the British Council and delivered by Times Higher Education, highlights the UAE’s growing role in global higher education and underscores the importance of international partnerships. The event featured insights from Martin Daltry (Country Director UAE, British Council) and Amir Ramzan (MENA Regional Director, British Council), along with contributions from Professor Tenia Kyriazi (Deputy Director, Middlesex University Dubai), Ben Bailey (COO, University of Birmingham Dubai), Vanessa Northway (Executive Director for Education and Student Life, Heriot-Watt University), and Ismat Abu Shihab (TNE and International Education Expert). These speakers focused on building impactful, sustainable partnerships and the UAE’s evolving role in the global higher education landscape.

The event also featured inspiring stories from alumni of Middlesex University Dubai, Heriot-Watt University, Strathclyde Business School, University of Birmingham, and University of Bradford, highlighting the positive impact of UK TNE education. The final panel discussion focused on the UAE’s vision for international higher education, with Dr. Nitesh Sughnani (Director of Higher Education, KHDA), Hussein Al Shamaa (Director of Compliance and Licensing, RAKDOK), and Vicki Stott (CEO, QAA) exploring future opportunities for international partnerships.

As the largest UK international branch campus in the UAE, Middlesex University Dubai was highlighted in the report as a model for successful transnational education. With over 6,300 students from 120+ nationalities, MDX Dubai drives excellence in higher education by offering diverse programmes that align with Dubai’s economic priorities and preparing graduates for the global workforce.

Key insights were shared on the operationalisation of sustainable TNE frameworks, alumni experiences, and the UAE’s strategic vision for international partnerships. The discussion focused on building equitable partnerships, co-created by all parties involved, and the need for increased knowledge-sharing opportunities.

Key Insights and Findings

The report highlights the UAE’s significant role in transnational education, with 21,825 students enrolled in UK TNE programmes in 2022-23. The UAE continues to serve as a prominent destination for international education, driven by its thriving economy, strategic economic diversification, and its focus on Emirati employability. With a growing demand for postgraduate education, the country saw 10,380 postgraduate students in 2022-23. Notably, 38% of postgraduate students in the UAE opted for flexible learning formats, reflecting the increasing demand for accessible education options.

Key insights from the report also highlight that over the past two decades, particularly in Dubai, the UAE has become a key regional and global hub for transnational education (TNE), hosting over 237,000 international students in 2023. Dubai alone hosts nine UK IBCs, spanning both comprehensive and single-discipline offerings.

Commenting on the launch of the report, Martin Daltry, British Council Country Director UAE said:

“The findings from this report underscore the UAE's growing role as a regional leader in education and its expanding TNE enrolments. The British Council is committed to fostering sustainable TNE partnerships, ensuring that UAE continues to thrive as a hub for global education. The UAE’s strategic investment in education and its focus on diversifying its economy through education plays a crucial role in attracting international talent, driving innovation, and boosting student employability.

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor Middlesex University and Director, Middlesex University Dubai added:

"Middlesex University Dubai is proud to play a significant role in advancing transnational education within the UAE, supporting high-quality TNE partnerships that address both local and global needs. As one of the first and largest international branch campuses in the country, we have consistently focused on financial sustainability, strong student enrolment, and offering diverse programmes aligned with Dubai’s economic priorities. This report reaffirms the importance of international collaboration in enhancing student experiences, bridging cultures, and contributing to a knowledge-driven economy.”

The launch event held at the MDX Dubai campus in Dubai Knowledge Park had participants explore and discuss key insights on the future of transnational education in the UAE, emphasising the need for sustainable partnerships and collaboration between global institutions and the UAE’s educational priorities. The British Council remains dedicated to supporting the UAE’s educational vision by fostering long-term sustainability, promoting innovation, and strengthening global cooperation in higher education.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022–23 we reached 600 million people.

About Middlesex University Dubai

Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai is the first overseas campus of Middlesex University in London. The University opened in Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP) in 2004 and now has over 6,300 students from more than 120 nationalities. In September 2021, they expanded to Dubai International Academic City (DIAC), becoming the first international university in Dubai with a multi-site campus.

The University offers a wide range of programmes including Accounting, Business, Marketing, IT, Data Science, Psychology, Law, Media, Fashion, and more across foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and MBA level.

MDX Dubai provides an unrivalled student experience, blending British education with the diverse culture of Dubai, with a core focus on sustainability inclusivity and innovation.

What is Transnational Education (TNE)

Transnational Education (TNE) the delivery of higher education awards in a country other than the country in which the awarding institution is based, allowing students worldwide to gain internationally recognised credentials without needing to study abroad. This model addresses global higher education demands, fosters international partnerships, and strengthens educational capacity in host countries. The UK, a leader in TNE, offers a variety of study options, including distance learning, collaborative programmes, and overseas campuses. By enhancing access to higher education, TNE supports sustainable development goals, aligns with national educational priorities, and promotes cross-border collaboration, as outlined in the British Council's TNE strategy for 2023-25.