First event in a series hosted at Middlesex University Dubai under the theme ‘Women Leading Education: Inspiration, Impact & Global Learning

Participation from leading UAE universities, including Middlesex University Dubai, Khalifa University and Heriot-Watt University Dubai, as well as The Dawood Foundation and members of the Alumni UK community

The British Council, in partnership with the British Embassy in the UAE, has launched a new initiative to champion women leaders in education as part of its Alumni UK Programme.

The partnership was launched through an inaugural event, held at Middlesex University Dubai, bringing together senior officials, academics, policymakers, and emerging professionals. This marks the beginning of a series of events designed to highlight the achievements of women in education, foster collaboration, and inspire the next generation of leaders.

The event celebrated graduates of UK universities who have become influential figures in teaching, research, and institutional development across the UAE. Every year, over 8,000 students from the UAE travel to the UK to study, many of whom return to play key roles in advancing education and contributing to national priorities. Their experiences continue to drive innovation and strengthen the UAE’s position as a regional hub for educational excellence.

Sarah Mooney, British Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, reflecting on the long-standing education partnership between the UK and the UAE, said “The UK UAE long standing partnership is deeply rooted in education. I am proud that for decades, UK universities have welcomed thousands of UAE students. Many of them women who have gone on to become leaders in government, academia, health, technology, diplomacy, culture, and business.”."

A panel discussion with Professor Fehmida Hussain of Middlesex University Dubai, Dr Habiba Al Safar of Khalifa University, Professor Hind Zantout of Heriot-Watt University Dubai and philanthropist Sabrina Dawood of The Dawood Foundation, explored the evolving landscape of education in the UAE and the role that international learning has played in shaping their leadership journeys. The speakers discussed the importance of visibility, mentorship and creating environments where women can thrive, while offering candid reflections on the challenges and opportunities they have navigated throughout their careers.

During the panel, Dr Habiba Al Safar of Khalifa University highlighted how research-led innovation is shaping the future of education in the UAE. She said:



“So today, scientific research is no longer an extension of education. Actually, it is the engine driving the scientific research. Actually, it's driving our education. And if you can see in the UAE, we are doing remarkable changes in transforming the education here, where you can see research innovation and the national priorities are aligned."

Reflecting on the success of the event, Martin Daltry OBE, British Council Country Director UAE, said “This initiative truly captures the spirit of what the British Council aims to achieve in the UAE, creating meaningful opportunities for connection, collaboration and leadership. Women are shaping the future of education across the Emirates, and many of those leading this transformation are proud alumni of UK universities. By bringing these voices together, we are not only celebrating their achievements but also empowering the next generation to step forward with confidence, ambition and a global mindset.”

The initiative forms part of the British Council’s global Alumni UK programme, which brings together graduates of UK universities to strengthen professional networks and highlight the impact of UK education around the world.

In the UAE, the British Council will continue to create opportunities for alumni to connect, lead and collaborate, reinforcing the long-standing education partnership between the UK and the UAE and supporting the development of future leaders across the sector.

