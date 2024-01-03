British Business Group Dubai and Northern Emirates (BBG) is marking a significant milestone in the history and future of the organisation, adopting the title of Chamber of Commerce. Endorsed by Dubai Chambers and the British Chambers of Commerce, the group will be known as the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai.

Representing British businesses in Dubai and the Northern Emirates since 1997, the group has provided a dedicated and consistent platform for creating stronger trade relations between the UK and UAE. The transition to Chamber follows the group’s recent success, winning second place in the British Chambers of Commerce Best International Chamber of the Year. The award was also commended by Dubai Chambers as a testament to the substantial and significant support BBG has offered to British businesses in Dubai.

Speaking about the development, Andrew Mortimer, Chair and CEO of the BBG said, “The change to British Chamber of Commerce Dubai is hugely significant for the group and marks a point of real transformation in the history of the BBG. The process to be recognised as a Chamber by name also really embodies the strong working relationship we have with Dubai Chambers and their support of our growth and recognition of the work that we do for UAE and UK bilateral trade.”

On a personal note, Mortimer continued, “I have been really invested in this journey with the BBG for the last six years, taking it from a dwindling Business Group to a successful Chamber in close collaboration with the other members of the Board and an incredible and talented Business Team. I am so proud of the footprint and credibility we have now achieved and excited for the opportunities it brings for our members and stakeholders.”

Katy Holmes, General Manager of BBG added, “It is a huge privilege to be part of this transition to Chamber for the BBG. Working closely with our key stakeholders, I will ensure that the change to the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai will preserve the rich history of the group and stay true to the values and proposition of supporting British business in Dubai. Being recognised as a British Chamber of Commerce will present immense potential for growth, collaboration and continued advancement for the group and our membership.”

The change will see the group align with the international business practices and standards followed by other Chambers of Commerce worldwide.

The British Chamber of Commerce will enhance collaboration between British businesses and Dubai by continuing to leverage business opportunities that boost bilateral trade and investments. In early 2023 the Dubai International Chamber – one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers – inaugurated a new representative office in London to further cement the ties between both markets.

The nationwide network of accredited chambers, the British Chambers of Commerce, has also expressed its support for the transition, recognising the potential for increased collaboration and synergy for British businesses in Dubai. The name change to British Chamber of Dubai will be effective from the first quarter of 2024.

About British Business Group

The British Business Group, Dubai & Northern Emirates (BBG) supports British-owned, Dubai-based businesses and UK PLCs at every stage of their growth and provides a platform from which to market directly into the British business and expat community. The BBG has built a credible voice in the region with an impressive reach across all social media platforms including its weekly e-newsletter, with a diverse audience here in the UAE, the GCC and the UK. The BBG provides a great exposure opportunity for brands looking to increase their local market recognition.

Through a considered and strategic calendar of events, the BBG ensures high quality networking opportunities, market knowledge sharing, valuable engagement opportunities and exclusive experiences for its members.

The BBG has a strong working relationship with the British Embassy and the Department for International Trade, Dubai Chambers and is a member of the Global Business Network and initiative of the British Chambers of Commerce.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/british-business-group

Website: www.bbgdubai.org