United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Brighton College Dubai once again celebrates exceptional academic success, as two of its pupils have been named among the world’s highest achievers in the 2024/25 Pearson Edexcel examination series.

The Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards (OPLAs) recognise pupils who achieve the highest marks globally, regionally, or nationally across all Pearson Edexcel qualifications. This year, Brighton College Dubai pupils earned three distinctions – two at world level and one at regional level – marking another notable year of academic achievement for the College.

Year 12 pupil Ibrahim Hassan Chatha achieved the Highest Mark in the World for GCSE Spanish and the Highest Mark in the Middle East for GCSE Physical Education, demonstrating outstanding achievement across two distinct academic disciplines. Year 12 pupil Rudayna Islam Yassin received the Highest Mark in the World for GCSE Business, reflecting her analytical excellence and passion for understanding global enterprise.

Mr. Simon Crane, Head Master of Brighton College Dubai, said: “These results reflect the ambition and determination of our pupils, who continue to set the bar high both locally and internationally. Ibrahim and Rudayna have displayed remarkable dedication and intellectual curiosity, and their achievements further illustrate the high quality of teaching and supportive community we have at Brighton College Dubai.”

Each year, Pearson honours only a select group of pupils worldwide with the Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards. In 2025, just over 2,100 learners from 740 schools across 85 countries received recognition, placing Ibrahim and Rudayna among the top tier of global achievers. To be eligible for an OPLA award, pupils must achieve Grade 9 in their International GCSE or UK GCSE examinations, representing the highest level of academic excellence attainable.

This latest success is particularly notable for Rudayna, who continues to build an extraordinary academic record. In last year’s awards, she was celebrated with three distinctions, including the Highest Mark in the World for International GCSE Mathematics A, the Highest Mark in the Middle East for GCSE French, and the Highest Mark in the UAE for International GCSE Computer Science – achievements that made her one of the youngest multi-award recipients in the region.

In the same Pearson Edexcel 2024/2025 examination series, a wider group of Brighton College Dubai pupils also achieved outstanding results. A further ten pupils secured Grade 8 or above in at least five subjects, highlighting their strong and consistent performance across the curriculum.

Brighton College Dubai’s continued recognition in the Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards underscores its focus on academic depth, individual potential, and the pursuit of excellence across every subject area.

Following the confirmation of their results at the end of 2025, award recipients received an Outstanding Pearson Learner Award certificate from Pearson Edexcel, and Brighton College Dubai hosted a special ceremony in January to celebrate their achievements.

About Pearson Edexcel

Pearson is the world’s leading learning company. They provide world class qualifications, assessments, and learning experiences to international students all over the world to enable your child to progress to university and open up their global employability prospects.

www.pearson.com/international-schools

About Brighton College Dubai

Brighton College Dubai is a co-educational independent school that offers a distinctively British education to pupils aged from three to 18 years old. As the sister school of Brighton College UK, Brighton College Dubai has strong and tangible links to England’s ‘School of the Decade’, as named in the Sunday Times Parent Power League Table 2020.

Since launching its purpose-built campus in Al Barsha South in 2018 the College has been crowned by Schools Compared Top School Awards as ‘Best New School in the UAE 2018-2024’, whilst Which School Advisor credits the College for delivering “quite possibly the most outstanding early year’s practice in the UAE”. In addition, the College was recently graded as ‘Very Good’ by the KHDA and achieved ‘Outstanding’ in all areas of a recent British Schools Overseas report and has also celebrated outstanding GCSE and A-Level results. Collectively, Brighton Colleges are the top-performing school group across the UAE for the second consecutive year, as per Which School Advisor results table 2024 and 2025 A-Levels (A*–A) and GCSE (9–8). Talk Education describes the College as “One of the most desirable schools in the city”.

Brighton College Dubai is operated by Bloom Education, a Bloom Holding subsidiary, and delivers the highest standard British curriculum in the UAE, as well as inspiring pupils to appreciate and value local heritage and cultural diversity. As well as Brighton College Dubai, Bloom Education operates a Brighton College campus in Al Ain, rated Outstanding by ADEK and another in Abu Dhabi, renowned for its outstanding GCSE and A Level results.

For more information please visit: https://www.brightoncollegedubai.ae/

About Bloom Education

Bloom Education supports the development of future generations through partnerships with world-class international education brands, owns brand schools and nurseries, and the operation of UAE Charter Schools and New Generation Schools.



A pioneer in the Middle East education sector for more than 14 years, Bloom Education has introduced and operated leading American, English and International Baccalaureate curriculum education brands in the UAE market and has provided exceptional educational experiences and opportunities to more than 20,000 students. The partner of choice for international school brand Brighton College, Bloom Education has been entrusted to deliver and sustain the highest international standards locally and has been selected by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to operate the Abu Dhabi Charter Schools programme. Bloom Education has also been chosen by Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to operate schools in the Northern Emirates, as part of the ‘Ajyal’ (new ‘generation’) school initiative.

With a keen focus on providing the best educational opportunities to help craft better futures for the youth of the UAE, Bloom Education launched its first ‘own-brand’ premium IB school, Bloom World Academy, in Dubai in August 2022. The school has introduced many firsts in the UAE, such as Learning Achievement Passports (LAP), individual learning pathways and the later start time of 9am, allowing for students’ learning to be in balance with family life.

Bloom Education’s opportunity-rich environments allow it to nurture its community of students so they can reach their highest potential – intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally and their success is reflected in the high quality of their graduates who continue their studies at leading universities around the world, including Ivy League and Russell Group.



As the global population grows and the world becomes increasingly competitive, Bloom Education remains committed to discovering the world's best educational brands whilst expanding its portfolio of premium own-brand schools and nurseries. Additionally, it continues to maintain high standards of operation in ADEK and ESE government schools. This strategic focus enables Bloom Education to provide world-class educational opportunities to an ever-increasing number of students.

For more information, please visit https://www.bloomeducation.com/