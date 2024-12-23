United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Brighton College Dubai is proud to announce its outstanding performance in the prestigious TIMSS 2023 (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study), a global benchmark for academic excellence in Mathematics and Science. This achievement solidifies the College's commitment to delivering exceptional education and reinforces its position as one of the top-performing school groups across the UAE.

The TIMSS 2023 report contained global benchmarks from more than 50 countries, featuring 9,500 Grade 4/Year 5 students from 185 private schools and 8,500 Grade 8/Year 9 students from 159 private schools across Dubai. This involvement makes TIMSS 2023 one of the most comprehensive international assessments of mathematics and science achievement.

Brighton College Dubai’s TIMSS 2023 results were particularly impressive when compared to the high average benchmarks set by Dubai's private schools:

Year 5 Mathematics: 613 (vs. 564 average)

Year 9 Mathematics: 614 (vs. 561 average)

Year 5 Science: 606 (vs. 571 average)

Year 9 Science: 612 (vs. 563 average)

These results underscore Brighton College Dubai's commitment to academic excellence and its strong track record in mathematics and science education.

Mr. Simon Crane, Head Master of Brighton College Dubai said: "Our exceptional performance in TIMSS 2023 reflects the dedication of our pupils, the expertise of our teachers, and the unwavering support of our College community. It is a testament to the strength of our academic framework and our forward-thinking approach to education. The results demonstrate our core values of confidence, curiosity, and our commitment to providing a world-class education that inspires future success."

This notable performance in TIMSS 2023 aligns with Brighton College Dubai’s recent A-Level results, where almost half of all grades were A*/A, enabling pupils to secure places at top global universities such as Imperial College London, University College London, Durham University, and the University of Edinburgh.

Brighton College Dubai’s recognition in the TIMSS 2023 results represents a significant milestone, further highlighting the College’s excellence in mathematics and science education. It sets a new benchmark for academic achievement, innovation, and personal growth, in line with the UAE’s vision for educational excellence.

About Brighton College Dubai

Brighton College Dubai is a co-educational independent school that offers a distinctively British education to pupils aged from three to 18 years old. As the sister school of Brighton College UK, Brighton College Dubai has strong and tangible links to England’s ‘School of the Decade’, as named in the Sunday Times Parent Power League Table 2020.

Since launching its purpose-built campus in Al Barsha South in 2018 the College has been crowned by Schools Compared Top School Awards as ‘Best New School in the UAE 2018-2024’, whilst Which School Advisor credits the College for delivering “quite possibly the most outstanding early year’s practice in the UAE”. In addition, the College was recently graded as ‘Very Good’ by the KHDA and achieved ‘Outstanding’ in all areas of a recent British Schools Overseas report and has also celebrated outstanding GCSE and A-Level results. Talk Education describes the College as “One of the most desirable schools in the city”.

Brighton College Dubai is operated by Bloom Education, a Bloom Holding subsidiary, and delivers the highest standard British curriculum in the UAE, as well as inspiring pupils to appreciate and value local heritage and cultural diversity. As well as Brighton College Dubai, Bloom Education operates a Brighton College campus in Al Ain, rated Outstanding by ADEK and another in Abu Dhabi, renowned for its outstanding GCSE and A Level results.

For more information please visit: https://www.brightoncollegedubai.ae/

About Bloom Education

Bloom Education supports the development of future generations through partnerships with world-class international education brands, owns brand schools and nurseries, and the operation of UAE Charter Schools and New Generation Schools.

A pioneer in the Middle East education sector for more than 10 years, Bloom Education has introduced and operated leading American, English and International Baccalaureate curriculum education brands in the UAE market and has provided exceptional educational experiences and opportunities to more than 22,000 students. The partner of choice for international school brand Brighton College, Bloom Education has been entrusted to deliver and sustain the highest international standards locally and has been selected by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to operate the Abu Dhabi Charter Schools programme. Bloom Education has also been chosen by Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to operate schools in the Northern Emirates, as part of the ‘Ajyal’ (new ‘generation’) school initiative.

With a keen focus on providing the best educational opportunities to help craft better futures for the youth of the UAE, Bloom Education launched its first ‘own-brand’ premium IB school, Bloom World Academy, in Dubai in August 2022. The school has introduced many firsts in the UAE, such as Learning Achievement Passports (LAP), individual learning pathways and the later start time of 9am, allowing for students’ learning to be in balance with family life.

Bloom Education’s opportunity-rich environments allow it to nurture its community of students so they can reach their highest potential – intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally and their success is reflected in the high quality of their graduates who continue their studies at leading universities around the world, including Ivy league and Russell Group.

As the global population grows and the world becomes increasingly competitive, Bloom Education remains committed to discovering the world's best educational brands whilst expanding its portfolio of premium own-brand schools and nurseries. Additionally, it continues to maintain high standards of operation in ADEK and ESE government schools. This strategic focus enables Bloom Education to provide world-class educational opportunities to an ever-increasing number of students.

For more information, please visit https://www.bloomeducation.com/