United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Brighton College Dubai has become the first school in Dubai to be recognised as a Read Write Inc. Flagship School by Ruth Miskin Training, the organisation behind one of the UK’s leading phonics and early reading approaches.

The recognition reflects Brighton College Dubai’s consistent and highly effective delivery of the Read Write Inc. programme since the school opened in 2018. The school has been recognised for its strong pupil outcomes, data-led approach and the quality and consistency of its teaching.

The achievement comes as Brighton College Dubai continues to maintain strong reading progress amongst younger pupils. In the most recent Phonics Screening Check, 92% of pupils met the expected standard, while more than 75% of children from FS2 to Year 2 are working at or above year-group expectations. This demonstrates that pupils are not only developing strong phonics foundations but are also applying these skills successfully in their wider reading. The school has embedded the Read Write Inc. approach across the early years and primary stages since 2018, helping children build confidence in reading, sounds and early literacy from the earliest stages of their education.

Mr Simon Crane, Head Master at Brighton College Dubai, said: “Becoming the first Read Write Inc. Flagship School in Dubai is a proud moment for Brighton College Dubai. It reflects the expertise and dedication of our staff and the enthusiasm of our pupils.

This recognition has been earned through a consistent, high-quality approach to phonics and early reading. We know that when children learn to read confidently, they are able to thrive across every area of school life.

Reading is at the heart of everything we do, and this achievement reflects our commitment to giving every child the strongest possible start.”

Rhian Phillips, Deputy CEO at Ruth Miskin Training, commented: “At Brighton College, leadership is data driven and focused on what makes the biggest difference, the reading team teaches with confidence, consistency and expertise, and children’s reading progress is exceptional. It is these qualities, combined with the school’s unwavering commitment to getting every child reading with the programme, that led us to recognise Brighton College as a Read Write Inc. Flagship School.

Read Write Inc. is one of the UK’s most widely used phonics and early literacy programmes, used in schools across the UK and internationally. It teaches children to recognise the links between letters and sounds, helping them to read accurately, build fluency and develop confidence from an early age. The approach is particularly focused on giving children strong foundations in reading, writing and communication during the early years and primary stages. At Brighton College Dubai, the programme is supported by regular training and quality assurance from the Ruth Miskin Training team in the UK, ensuring staff remain confident, consistent and up to date in their teaching.

The school’s flagship status recognises not only its outstanding results, but also the sustained and long-term approach the programme has successfully embedded for eight years now.

For more information about Brighton College Dubai, visit https://www.brightoncollegedubai.ae/

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About Brighton College Dubai:

Brighton College Dubai is a co-educational independent school that offers a distinctively British education to pupils aged from three to 18 years old. As the sister school of Brighton College UK, Brighton College Dubai has strong and tangible links to England’s ‘School of the Decade’, as named in the Sunday Times Parent Power League Table 2020.

Since launching its purpose-built campus in Al Barsha South in 2018 the College has been crowned by Schools Compared Top School Awards as ‘Best New School in the UAE 2018-2024’, whilst Which School Advisor credits the College for delivering “quite possibly the most outstanding early year’s practice in the UAE”. In addition, the College was recently graded as ‘Very Good’ by the KHDA and achieved ‘Outstanding’ in all areas of a recent British Schools Overseas report and has also celebrated outstanding GCSE and A-Level results. Collectively, Brighton Colleges are the top-performing school group across the UAE for the second consecutive year, as per Which School Advisor results table 2024 and 2025 A-Levels (A*–A) and GCSE (9–8). Talk Education describes the College as “One of the most desirable schools in the city”.

Brighton College Dubai is operated by Bloom Education, a Bloom Holding subsidiary, and delivers the highest standard British curriculum in the UAE, as well as inspiring pupils to appreciate and value local heritage and cultural diversity. As well as Brighton College Dubai, Bloom Education operates a Brighton College campus in Al Ain, rated Outstanding by ADEK and another in Abu Dhabi, renowned for its outstanding GCSE and A Level results.

For more information please visit: https://www.brightoncollegedubai.ae/

About Bloom Education:

Bloom Education supports the development of future generations through partnerships with world-class international education brands, owns brand schools and nurseries, and the operation of UAE Charter Schools and New Generation Schools.

A pioneer in the Middle East education sector for more than 14 years, Bloom Education has introduced and operated leading American, English and International Baccalaureate curriculum education brands in the UAE market and has provided exceptional educational experiences and opportunities to more than 20,000 students. The partner of choice for international school brand Brighton College, Bloom Education has been entrusted to deliver and sustain the highest international standards locally and has been selected by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to operate the Abu Dhabi Charter Schools programme. Bloom Education has also been chosen by Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to operate schools in the Northern Emirates, as part of the ‘Ajyal’ (new ‘generation’) school initiative.

With a keen focus on providing the best educational opportunities to help craft better futures for the youth of the UAE, Bloom Education launched its first ‘own-brand’ premium IB school, Bloom World Academy, in Dubai in August 2022. The school has introduced many firsts in the UAE, such as Learning Achievement Passports (LAP), individual learning pathways and the later start time of 9am, allowing for students’ learning to be in balance with family life.

Bloom Education’s opportunity-rich environments allow it to nurture its community of students so they can reach their highest potential – intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally and their success is reflected in the high quality of their graduates who continue their studies at leading universities around the world, including Ivy League and Russell Group.

As the global population grows and the world becomes increasingly competitive, Bloom Education remains committed to discovering the world's best educational brands whilst expanding its portfolio of premium own-brand schools and nurseries. Additionally, it continues to maintain high standards of operation in ADEK and ESE government schools. This strategic focus enables Bloom Education to provide world-class educational opportunities to an ever-increasing number of students.

For more information, please visit https://www.bloomeducation.com/