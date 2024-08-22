40% of pupils awarded Grades 9-8

With an overall value-added score of +0.9, every grade achieved by each pupil is one grade higher than internationally benchmarked expectations

Al Ain, United Arab Emirates: Brighton College Al Ain pupils today are celebrating excellent GCSE results, with an even higher percentage of Grade 9s being awarded to pupils compared to last year.

Consistently included in the UAE’s best-performing schools list, one in every four GCSE exams taken this year by Brighton College Al Ain pupils resulted in a top Grade 9, with 40% awarded 9-8 Grades. The College’s impressive overall value-added score of +0.9 further highlights the significant progress pupils have made, with each pupil’s performance exceeding internationally benchmarked expectations by a full grade.

This year’s results show that Brighton College Al Ain pupils have achieved very strong results in English A, with 82% of pupils achieving the top grades (7-9), and 91% achieving Grades 9-8 in English B. In Statistics, an additional subject offered by the College, 100% of pupils achieved a Grade 9, and in Arabic, 100% of pupils achieved Grades 9-8.

Brighton College Al Ain pupils who achieved outstanding GCSE grades this year include:

Nirman Munawar: 9 Grade 9s

Raneem Jamil: 8 Grade 9s

Bassil Osman: 5 Grade 9s, 4 Grade 8s

Selina Abu-Sitta: 5 Grade 9s, 4 Grade 8s

Awab Awouda: 3 Grade 9s, 4 Grade 8s and 2 Grade 7s

Oliver Bromley-Hall, Head Master of Brighton College Al Ain, said: “After celebrating our pupils' record-breaking A Level achievements, I am thrilled to report that Brighton College Al Ain pupils have once again been awarded an impressive percentage of top grades in their GCSE examinations. On average, every pupil has achieved a full grade higher than expected, in every single subject, than their internationally benchmarked target grades. This accomplishment is truly remarkable, demonstrating that the progress our pupils make, no matter their starting point, is absolutely outstanding. I am exceptionally proud of what our pupils and teachers have achieved and would like to both congratulate and thank them for the hard work, determination and resilience they have demonstrated while collaboratively striving for these outstanding results.”

About Brighton College Al Ain

In 2016, Brighton College Al Ain achieved the esteemed 'Outstanding' rating from ADEK, becoming one of only five schools in the Emirate to do so, and the first in Al Ain. This commitment to excellence persisted, as the school maintained the 'Outstanding' rating in 2018 and once more during its most recent inspection in 2023, solidifying its distinction as the sole school in Al Ain to attain this prestigious rating.

Located in Zakher, the purpose-built 28-acre campus features state-of-the-art educational facilities, including a 450-seat auditorium, an IAFF-accredited athletics track, a 25-meter swimming pool, all-weather football pitches, and cutting-edge science and ICT labs. Aligned with the standards upheld by Brighton College UK (voted England’s School of the decade by the Sunday Times) and other Brighton Colleges worldwide, the campus underscores the school's dedication to providing an exceptional level of education.

With a diverse student body comprising Emirati and expatriate pupils from around the world, they offer a vibrant and challenging learning environment alongside a distinct British independent school ethos for students aged 3 to 18 years old. Brighton College Al Ain nurtures talents, skills, and character and provides a rich extra-curricular program that complements academic studies.

Operated by Bloom Education, Brighton College Al Ain is consistently ranked as one of the top-performing schools for academic results in the UAE, college pupils secure offers at leading universities around the world pursuing further studies in fields including Medicine, Law, Engineering, Finance, English and the Sciences.

Bloom Education, a Bloom Holding subsidiary, delivers the highest standards of a British curriculum education in the UAE and is committed to inspiring its pupils to appreciate and value local heritage and cultural diversity.

https://www.brightoncollegealain.ae/