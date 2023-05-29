Bridgestone EMIA has been chosen as the ‘Official Technical Partner’ of Lamborghini to develop and provide new fitments and premium tyres that maximise the performance of the brand’s most exotic and luxury sportscars. The partnership demonstrates Bridgestone’s extensive R&D and technological capabilities through which it develops state-of-the-art solutions. It also highlights the manufacturer’s successful track record of creating custom-engineered tyres that improve the high-performance capabilities of Lamborghini supercars.

This long-term agreement is part of a string of productive partnerships between the two companies, beginning with the creation of exclusive Potenza tyres for the Huracán STO in 2021. Following this collaboration, Lamborghini has chosen Bridgestone as their tyre partner for all its supercars - including the Huracán Tecnica, Huracán Sterrato, Huracán EVO, and Revuelto.

Commenting on this partnership, Jacques Fourie, Vice President and Managing Director of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa said: “We are extremely proud and excited as we embark on a long-term partnership with Lamborghini as their official technical partner. At Bridgestone, we are dedicated to offering cutting-edge solutions that bring enhanced safety and performance to drivers, making driving an enjoyable and safe experience. Through this partnership with Lamborghini, we look forward to providing more outstanding tyre solutions that improve the driving experience for Lamborghini owners all around the world.”

As Lamborghini’s official technical partner, Bridgestone will be developing new fitments as well as new bespoke design and materials that contribute to the sporty and high-performance capabilities of the brand’s most exotic cars, in addition to offering its range of cutting-edge technical solutions. Bridgestone will continue developing and producing high-end tyres that further contribute to the versatility and driving pleasure of Lamborghini vehicles.

About Bridgestone in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa

Bridgestone in Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa (Bridgestone EMIA) is the regional Strategic Business Unit of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions.

Headquartered in Zaventem (Belgium), Bridgestone EMIA employs more than 20,000 people and conducts business in 40 countries across the region.

Bridgestone offers a diverse portfolio of premium tyres, tyre technologies and advanced mobility solutions. The company’s vision is to provide social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment is a broad, global corporate commitment that clearly defines the value the company is promising to deliver to society, our customers and future generations in eight focus areas; Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment. These provide a compass to guide strategic priorities, decision making and actions throughout every area of the business.

For more information about Bridgestone in EMIA, please visit www.bridgestone-emia.com and press.bridgestone-emia.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

