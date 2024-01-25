Bridgestone Middle East, a global leader in sustainable mobility and advanced solutions, secured the renowned Tyre Technology Provider of the Year Award at the Truck and Fleet ME awards. This achievement marks the third consecutive win for the company in the same category. The key objective of the award ceremony, which was held in The Ritz Carlton, JBR, Dubai, was to recognise the remarkable milestones achieved by companies and their contributions to support the truck and fleet sector.

Bridgestone’s achievement signifies its steadfast commitment to ensure continued innovation and excellence, as exhibited through the vast line-up of its cutting-edge products and services. The company developed these cutting-edge technologies to address unprecedented requirements of the sector for safe and economical transportation solutions. The recognition further reinforces the company’s position as a pioneering player in the industry, fostering innovations and devising state-of-the-art solutions that contribute towards building smarter and safer cities.

Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa said: “We are delighted to secure the prestigious Tyre Technology Provider of the Year Award for the third consecutive year. This accolade acknowledges our unwavering commitment to pioneering digital mobility solutions through a synergy of innovation, partnerships, and research. At Bridgestone, sustainability is integral to our vision for the future as we evolve into a provider of advanced and sustainable mobility solutions.

Over the years, Bridgestone has maintained a leading position in the industry by pushing the boundaries of innovation to develop new tyre technologies. By leveraging the vast potential of innovative technologies, the company has developed smart tyres to enhance driving experiences. Bridgestone’s smart tyres are embedded with a sensor, which provides drivers with real-time information and assessment on road conditions. The sensor transmits the information wirelessly to the analytical apparatus inside the car and then wirelessly communicates back to the driver through an in-car display.

In addition, Bridgestone has developed the iTrack solution, a real-time monitoring system for identifying tyre damage issues, the TPMS for off-road and mining tyres, and Webfleet Solutions, which has applications ranging from mileage and HGV-specific navigation to transport management systems and on-board cameras.

In light of its continuous efforts to be a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions Bridgestone is actively propelling the data-driven mobility shift. The company provides solutions for vehicles and fleets, focusing on maximizing tire impact through tire-centric and subscription-based offerings. Bridgestone's commitment extends to shaping sustainable mobility, smart cities, and future logistics by leveraging telematics data beyond the vehicle. This aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, guiding the company's journey towards Bridgestone 3.0 and the evolution of its business strategy.

