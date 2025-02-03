Bridgestone Middle East, a global leader in sustainable mobility and advanced solutions, won the Mobility Technology Innovation Award at the Truck and Fleet ME Awards, recognising its commitment to innovation and excellence. The award identifies pivotal milestones achieved by companies and their contributions to support the truck and fleet sector. The award, held in The Ritz Carlton, JBR, Dubai, honoured remarkable developments in alternative energy and autonomous technologies that contribute to fleet operation, sustainability and safety.

Bridgestone’s achievement is a testament to its dedication towards innovating its vast lineup of cutting-edge products and services. As the industry is witnessing evolving demands, the company has developed advanced technologies to provide customers with safe and cost-efficient transportation solutions. Through this recognition, the company further reinforces its pioneering position in the sector, while highlighting its role in designing state-of-the-art solutions that contribute towards building smarter and safer cities.

Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa, said: “We are honoured to receive the Mobility Technology Innovation Award. This award recognises our journey from our roots in tyre manufacturing to our expansion across diverse sectors. As we continue to evolve into a sustainable solutions provider, we remain committed to exploring innovative pathways that ensure a world safe in motion. What really matters is driving progress today while safeguarding the safety and sustainability of tomorrow’s journeys.”

Throughout its journey, Bridgestone has established a leading position in the industry by leveraging the vast potential of innovative technologies. The company has pushed the boundaries of conventional practices by developing smart tyres to enhance driving experiences. These smart tyres are equipped with sensors, which provide drivers with real-time information and evaluation of road conditions. Additionally, it transmits the collected data wirelessly to the analytical apparatus inside the car and then communicates it back to the driver through an inbuilt display inside the vehicle.

In line with its ongoing commitment to becoming a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, Bridgestone is actively propelling the data-driven mobility transition. It provides solutions for vehicles, focusing on improving tyre impact through tyre-centric and subscription-based offerings. The company’s efforts also extend to shaping sustainable mobility, smart cities and future logistics by using telematics data beyond the vehicle. This move comes as part of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which is guiding the company’s journey towards Bridgestone 3.0 and the evolution of its business strategy.

