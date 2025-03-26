Bridgestone EMEA, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, launched the ‘LAP OF LOVE’ campaign in association with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) across the UAE and it is also being rolled out in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Morocco. The campaign marks an exceptional milestone in Bridgestone’s ongoing commitment to enhancing road safety across the region, especially for children.

Bridgestone’s LAP OF LOVE campaign seeks to transform how parents approach child safety in vehicles by challenging the conventional notion that a mother’s lap provides maximum protection.

In a world where road safety protocols are often misunderstood, this campaign highlights the importance of proper car seat installation, positioning and seatbelt adjustments. The initiative addresses the potential dangers of placing children on laps rather than in properly secured car seats, encouraging parents to adopt safer practices.

Through the launch of the campaign video, Bridgestone aims to foster stronger relationships with parents and families across the community. The video acknowledges parents’ commitment to their children’s well-being, offering valuable insights on safety protocols and practical advice that can help create a safer and more informed environment.

Jacques Fourie, President of the AME Core Tire Business at Bridgestone, said: “Our ‘LAP OF LOVE’ campaign is not just about raising awareness, but about redefining the way we think about child safety in vehicles. While a parent’s love is unconditional, it’s crucial that safety measures—like using the proper car seat—are followed to ensure a child’s protection. This campaign challenges parents to look beyond the obvious and take the necessary steps to provide the highest level of safety for their children on the road. Because what really matters to us as an organisation is not just getting you down the road but getting future generations down one too. By emphasising these important safety protocols, we aim to make a lasting impact on road safety, aligning with our broader commitment to enhancing the well-being of future generations through sustainable and responsible practices.”

This initiative focuses on emotional awareness and practical implementation, empowering parents with specific guidelines for proper car seat usage. The safety guidelines offer various advice for parents to follow to protect their children. This includes – maintaining untwisted harness straps to prevent injury during accidents, ensuring only one finger’s width between the harness and the child’s chest for a comfortable fit, and eliminating all slack while securing a car seat with vehicle seatbelts. Additionally, the guidelines also encompass securing the child with their back and bottom flat against the seat surface, aligning harness straps precisely at shoulder level, not above or below and verifying compliance with all height requirements for both car seats and seatbelts.

The campaign seamlessly aligns with Bridgestone’s E8 Commitment, particularly emphasising emotional and empowerment aspects. By promoting proper car seat installation and adjustment practices, the initiative directly contributes to child and family safety while reinforcing community connections and broader goals to enhance the community’s well-being.

Through the ‘LAP OF LOVE’ campaign, Bridgestone continues to raise awareness of child safety while supporting parents to make informed decisions and reinforcing their connections within the community. By providing educational resources and practical insights, this comprehensive campaign underscores Bridgestone’s unwavering commitment to road safety and contributes to attaining its futuristic goal where both children and adults can travel with peace of mind.

