A unified commitment to build on the UAE-led success of BRIDGE Summit’s debut edition, reinforcing the platform’s emergence as a global movement for credibility, collaboration, and responsible innovation.

Forward-planning for BRIDGE Summit 2026, including global roadshows, expanded international participation, and sharper strategic pillars for next year’s programme.

Activation of the BRIDGE Alliance’s year-round mandate, focusing on areas such as information integrity, responsible technology, and cross-border media investment.

A call for board members to leverage their global networks to bring influential leaders, innovators, and creators to Abu Dhabi for the next Summit.

Abu Dhabi: The BRIDGE Alliance convened its second Board of Directors meeting recently- reaffirming the UAE’s vision for a global media ecosystem built on credibility, collaboration, and responsible innovation. The gathering reflected the deepening international momentum behind BRIDGE in its debut year and set the foundation for the next phase of the Alliance’s work.

The meeting brought together His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of BRIDGE Alliance; Her Royal Highness Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, CEO of Rotana Media Group and Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies; His Excellency Macky Sall, fourth President of Senegal (2012–2024); His Excellency Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice-Chairman of BRIDGE Alliance, who brings a rare blend of governance, strategic foresight, and media expertise; Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME; Janet Yang, Founder and President of Janet Yang Productions, Dr. Julie Gichuru, Founder and CEO of the Africa Leadership and Dialogue Institute; Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group; Sanford Climan, Founder and President of Entertainment Media Ventures; Richard Attias, strategist and Chairman’s Strategic Advisor to BRIDGE Alliance; and Maryam bin Fahad, Managing Director of BRIDGE Alliance, who collectively represent the breadth of global leadership shaping the future of media, content, innovation and cultural dialogue.

Board discussions: Advancing the BRIDGE mandate and shaping the road to 2026

The meeting opened with reflections from H.E. Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed, who emphasised that the launch of BRIDGE Summit marked the beginning of a new global conversation—one rooted in responsibility, credibility, and a redefinition of how the world engages across media and content.

His Excellency Abdulla Al Hamed affirmed that what began as a pioneering idea led by the United Arab Emirates has evolved into a firmly established international ecosystem, working at full capacity to redefine the pivotal role of media in supporting sustainable development and shaping the future. His Excellency emphasised that the Alliance is currently focused on addressing issues related to information integrity, supporting responsible technologies, and advancing cross-border media investment—underscoring steady progress toward its vision of building a more credible and impactful global media environment.

His Excellency noted that the Alliance’s strategic plans aim to chart the future of media as a driver of the global creative economy, expand the reach of knowledge, and empower talent to play an active role on the international stage. He added that preparations for BRIDGE Summit 2026 have already begun, ensuring that the platform continues to serve as a key convergence point for leaders, innovators, and content creators.

His Excellency stated:“Today, the BRIDGE Alliance is shaping a new equation that goes beyond traditional concepts of media—media that does not merely report events, but creates opportunities; content that does not consume attention, but builds capabilities; and platforms that do not only reflect reality, but actively shape its future.”

He concluded by stressing that the launch of the BRIDGE Alliance from the UAE grants it a unique advantage rooted in leadership and sustainability. He reaffirmed the commitment to building on this solid foundation to create an alliance that not only brings voices together, but unifies global efforts and aspirations, while continuing to work closely with partners to ensure that BRIDGE remains a true bridge connecting ideas with global ambitions in pursuit of a stronger future for media.

Building on this, H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi noted: “The Alliance seeks to shape a new media model grounded in responsibility and innovation—one that transforms media platforms into effective tools for economic growth and knowledge empowerment. He noted that the partnerships being established by the Alliance form the foundation for redefining media as a driving force for development, opportunity creation, and enhanced international cooperation with tangible impact across both the media and economic sectors.

He added that the discussions highlighted significant opportunities to expand international collaboration through the exchange of expertise, the development of joint programmes, and the strengthening of global media reach—enabling the Alliance to position media as a catalyst for economic growth and creative innovation, and as a strategic instrument for inspiring future generations and empowering talent on the global stage.

His Excellency concluded: “As we plan for BRIDGE Summit 2026, we are building an integrated ecosystem of partnerships and initiatives that will extend throughout the year. Our global roadshows, the expansion of international participation, and the reinforcement of our strategic pillars all represent concrete steps toward cementing BRIDGE as a global platform for credibility, collaboration, and responsible innovation.”

Richard Attias, Chairman’s Strategic Advisor to BRIDGE Alliance, added: “BRIDGE is already a truly multigenerational platform — a space where dialogue naturally happens between creators, influencers, entrepreneurs, CEOs, and media leaders ranging from their early 20s to their 70s. This diversity is rare. Beyond generational depth, BRIDGE has become a place for conversations that are simply not possible anywhere else in the world. We have convened exchanges between participants from the United States, China, Russia, and even Cuba — at a time when geopolitical tensions make such dialogue nearly impossible. In a fragmented world, BRIDGE stands out as a forum where generational divides and geopolitical divides are both bridged, creating a rare environment for genuine dialogue, mutual understanding, and responsible global leadership.”

Board sets next steps and activates roadmap for BRIDGE Summit 2026

The Board unanimously agreed on a series of next steps to advance the Alliance’s mission: initiating global outreach campaigns, activating board members’ networks to expand international participation, defining priority thematic pillars for the Alliance’s year-round agenda, and structuring the preparatory framework for BRIDGE Summit 2026, which is expected to grow in scale, ambition and global representation.

In closing, the Board reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that BRIDGE continues to serve as a UAE-born platform with global purpose—one that strengthens dialogue, fosters innovation, and helps shape the future architecture of media and content worldwide.