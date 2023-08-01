Property Shop Investment (PSI), a well-established real estate agency, has announced a ground-breaking expansion into the secondary market of Palm Jumeirah. This expansion will mark a significant chapter in the agency's growth, given Palm Jumeirah's recognition as an iconic destination in Dubai's luxury real estate landscape.

A top-tier real estate agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi & Dubai, PSI has built an impressive portfolio with branches in key locations like Business Bay and Dubai Hills. Their venture into Palm Jumeirah signals an audacious leap into one of the city's most sought-after residential areas.

"We're thrilled to break new ground with our entry into Palm Jumeirah's secondary market," said Sarah Hajjari, Managing Partner at Property Shop Investment. "Our success has always hinged on providing superior service to our clients and this expansion gives us the opportunity to serve an even broader clientele."



PSI Ramps Up Palm Jumeirah Team, Eyes New Real Estate Mavericks

The Palm Jumeirah branch will be powered by an experienced and excellent team of real estate professionals, committed to maintaining the highest level of integrity and professionalism that Property Shop Investment is renowned for. With an in-depth understanding of the local market dynamics, they are equipped to cater to the diverse needs of property buyers, sellers, and investors.

Ms. Hajjari further added, "Our team in Palm Jumeirah is second to none. We have handpicked the most seasoned professionals to ensure the very best for our clients. However, as we expand our reach, we are also keen on bringing new talent on board. We invite qualified real estate agents looking to be part of an exciting new chapter in Dubai's real estate to join us."

Property Shop Investment is committed to offering a seamless, comprehensive service package that includes property valuation, sales and leasing services, and market advice to its clients. Their new branch in Palm Jumeirah further solidifies their footprint in Dubai’s premium residential markets and reaffirms their commitment to offering the best in real estate investment opportunities.

About Property Shop Investment (PSI)

Established in 2007, Property Shop Investment (PSI) has been a dynamic disruptor in the UAE's real estate landscape, unyieldingly committed to revolutionizing the industry and delivering unmatched value to its diverse clientele. With a diverse suite of services, an unwavering dedication to innovation, and an extraordinary team of more than 200 industry experts, PSI stands at the forefront of Dubai's real estate brokerage firm

