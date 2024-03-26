Cape Town, South Africa: Zando.co.za, a trailblazer in the South African online fashion scene, proudly announces a partnership with 1Voucher, a leading digital voucher provider.

This strategic collaboration marks a milestone in the mission to revolutionize online shopping by offering more inclusive and seamless payment options for customers, regardless of their location in South Africa—be it in a bustling city or a rural area – and their preferred payment method.

In the ever-evolving landscape of e-commerce, the partnership between 1Voucher and Zando aims to champion the cause of accessible and flexible payment solutions for every South African. The focus is on empowering cash customers with the freedom to explore the latest fashion & home trends with ease, ensuring that everyone can participate in online shopping.

“The success of 1Voucher is dependent on the network of brands that partner with us to offer more accessible ways to pay to all of their customers. Our partnership with Zando is an exciting move forward as it opens the world of online fashion retail to cash customers across the country.” 1Voucher General Manager, Ruan Geyser

This alliance reflects a strategic move by 1Voucher and Zando to eliminate barriers to entry for customers and provide a smooth shopping experience. With the introduction of 1Voucher's digital voucher system, customers can enjoy the flexibility of payment options, transforming their Zando shopping journey into a convenient and hassle-free endeavor.

Zando, renowned for its expansive fashion and home product range and dedication to customer satisfaction, sees this partnership as a pivotal step towards meeting the diverse needs of its customers.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our journey to make online shopping accessible to all, and we're excited to see the positive impact it brings to our customers' lives. By offering the option to pay via 1Voucher, we're not just simplifying the shopping experience; we're opening doors for every South African shopper, regardless of their location.” says CEO of Zando, Morgane Imbert Anticipation surrounds the positive impact of this collaboration on the e-commerce landscape in South Africa. Both 1Voucher and Zando are optimistic about the opportunities this partnership unlocks, ensuring that South African shoppers have access to the latest fashion trends with enhanced convenience, making it more inclusive and accessible to everyone in the vibrant South African market.

About zando.co.za and Jumia

Zando.co.za was founded in 2012 and since then has grown exponentially to become South Africa’s biggest online fashion platform. Zando.co.za forms part of the Jumia Group, Africa's leading e-commerce platform in Africa. Jumia believes that technology has the potential to transform everyday life in Africa for the better. Jumia was built to help consumers access millions of goods and services conveniently and at the best prices while opening up a new way for sellers to reach consumers and grow their businesses.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2019, Jumia (NYSE : JMIA) is the leading e-commerce company in Africa, operating in 11 countries. The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, a logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and a payment service, JumiaPay, which offers a safe and easy solution to facilitate online payment transactions. The company offers goods across a broad range of categories, such as phones and electronics, home appliances, fast-moving consumer goods, fashion and beauty.

The company generated over USD 1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value in 2022 and has over eight million customers.

