DUBAI – Brazil will continue creating influence in the global marketplace in line with the results the nation created with its participation at the recently concluded Expo 2020 Dubai.

About 1,030 Brazilian companies that became part of their pavilion at the Expo, secured business deals of USD 648 million during the event and are expecting additional deals worth USD 3.4 billion in the next 12 months in food, cosmetics, furniture, aerospace, leather, oil and gas sectors, according to an official statement.

“The Brazil pavilion, being positioned among the five most visited pavilions of the Expo 2020, hosted 2.1 million visitors with an average of 11,700 visitors daily during the six-month-long event. We are determined to enhance the impact of the results created at the Expo Dubai with excellent opportunities for Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai,” said Elias Martins Filho, Commissioner General of Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The pavilion conducted 20 educational, cultural, and gastronomy exhibitions including 270 music shows, 460 dance performances, six cooking shows, 32 partner presentations, and 12 cultural and gastronomic exchanges with other pavilions offering visitors interactive experiences,” he added.

“The pavilion presented 150 business agendas, signing six Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the participation of 805 business leaders, out of which 59 percent were from Brazil and the rest from other 39 countries. The Brazil Investment Forum held in Dubai by APEAX-Basil is expecting more than USD 1 billion worth of investments in several projects of global relevance,” Filho further said.

The Expo participation, spearheaded by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), has been a full-spectrum affair for Brazil for half a year marked by the visit of the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, senior ministers, business and trade delegates and other high-level dignitaries.

During the Presidential visit, Brazil also conferred the country’s highest honour, the National Order of the Southern Cross on HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Mr. Filho said, “Being a hub for innovation and sustainability for all six months of its stay at the Expo in Dubai, our pavilion created an innovative, immersive, and unforgettable experience for the world with every aspect of the Brazilian life. Expo 2020, being an incredible opportunity for the exchange of cultures from all over the world, the Brazil pavilion showcased the world a myriad of possibilities that a platform like Expo could offer.”

During the expo, the Brazil Pavilion also celebrated the achievement of being chosen as a country which houses three of the seven world wonders and nature attractions– the Iguacu waterfalls, the Amazon, and Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, built in 1931. New7Wonders, the organization that leads the selection of the new seven wonders of the world and nature also unveiled Wonder Markers at the Brazil pavilion.

-Ends-

About Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020

The Brazilian pavilion will be part of this last thematic axis, reaffirming the importance of biodiversity, culture of environmental preservation, competitiveness based on sustainability and the portrait of Brazilian multiculturalism.

Expo Dubai 2020 represents a singular moment of promotion of Brazilian diversity and an opportunity to tell the world of its unique features. The event is linked to the efforts of Apex-Brazil in the commercial promotion of agribusiness, innovative technologies, as well as the construction of an economically attractive country image and a natural destination for foreign investments. It will also contribute to reinforcing the regional, gastronomic and ethnic multiplicity and immigration diversity of Brazil.

Apex-Brazil is responsible for building the pavilion and organizing the Brazilian participation at Expo Dubai. In 2015, the agency organized the Brazilian participation at Expo Milano and, in 2010, at the Expo Shanghai.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Akshara Suresh

3rd Floor Public Relations

Dubai, UAE

akshara@the3floor.ae