NEWYORK – Bravo Property Trust LLC(“Bravo”), a U.S.-based real estate credit investment platform led by Aaron Krawitz and Gabi Moshayev, announced today that it has signed an investment agreement with one of the largest investment managers in the Middle East—an institutional platform globally recognized for managing sovereign wealth fund capital. The agreement outlines a targeted $400million capital deployment across whole loan bridge, construction, and stabilized multifamily and health care opportunities within Bravo’s national lending platform.

This capital commitment marks a significant milestone for Bravo and reinforces its position as a leading credit provider in the transitional and agency-exit lending space. The Middle Eastern manager, which allocates capital on behalf of one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, will co-invest alongside Bravo across a range of real estate credit strategies focused on U.S. multifamily and healthcare-backed assets.

Gabi Moshayev, BPT’s Chairman and Co-Founder, stated: “This collaboration reflects Bravo’s strategic expansion into global capital relationships and reinforces our ability to deliver secure, income-generating real estate credit solutions in the U.S. market. It’s a significant step in building long-term value for our international partners.”

“We are proud to welcome a global institution of this caliber to our platform,” said Aaron Krawitz, CEO of Bravo Property Trust. “This partnership reflects the increasing demand from sovereign and institutional capital for direct access to high-quality, asset-backed credit in

the U.S. housing market. With this $400 million commitment, we are positioned to expand our lending programs while maintaining our underwriting discipline and borrower-first service model.”

The investment will be deployed through Bravo’s proprietary pipeline of balance sheet bridge loans and construction financing, with a defined focus on properties that present a clear path to HUD or agency takeout. Bravo’s programmatic approach emphasizes strong sponsorship, cash-flow stabilization, and high-certainty executions.

The Middle Eastern investment manager brings decades of experience allocating capital globally, with a track record of partnering with best-in-class managers in real estate, private equity, and credit. The agreement with Bravo represents its latest expansion into direct U.S. private credit, and reinforces the attractiveness of multifamily housing as a resilient and income-generating asset class in today’s market environment.

Since inception, Bravo Property Trust and its affiliates have originated and financed more than $1.6 billion in bridge and HUD-focused financings. The firm has established itself as a specialist in complex capital structures across healthcare and multifamily, with a focus on customized execution and long-term partnerships.

About Bravo Property Trust LLC

Bravo Property Trust is an institutional real estate credit platform focused on originating and structuring transitional financing for multifamily and healthcare properties across the United States. With expertise in HUD, construction, and bridge-to-agency executions, Bravo delivers capitals solutions tailored to operators and developers seeking value creation and stabilized outcomes.