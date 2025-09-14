Brassbell Hospitality Group (BHG), Egypt’s leading hospitality and lifestyle developer-operator and the country’s largest player in the serviced apartment sector, has entered into a strategic partnership with Belmazad, Egypt’s leading digital auction marketplace. This landmark collaboration establishes a first-of-its-kind framework to reposition auctioned real estate assets into high-value hospitality investments, bridging real estate technology with hospitality innovation.

Belmazad has rapidly established itself as a trusted leader in Egypt’s proptech sector, offering a transparent and technology-driven auction marketplace backed by institutional partnerships, including Banque Misr and a growing network of financial and real estate stakeholders. Beyond public auctions, Belmazad curates exclusive, off-market portfolios of under-utilized assets in collaboration with major owners and institutions, opportunities that are not broadly available on the open market. As a marketplace, Belmazad uses technology to solve the resale market’s biggest question: what is an asset really worth? Through verified data, institutional-grade processes, and competitive price discovery. This approach aligns with Egypt’s national drive to unlock value in underutilized assets and expand hospitality capacity through private-sector participation.

Brassbell Hospitality Group is recognized as Egypt’s largest operator and developer of serviced apartments, with a live portfolio of more than 850 units across Egypt and Saudi Arabia and a pipeline that will exceed 1,250 units by the end of 2025. Beyond scale, Brassbell has established itself as the country’s foremost hospitality innovator, curating original concepts and operating one of the region’s most vertically integrated models. Its ecosystem spans development, design, operations, technology, and asset management, positioning the group as the partner of choice for transforming real estate into income-generating, hospitality-led destinations across Egypt and the wider Middle East.

Through this partnership, Brassbell contributes its end-to-end hospitality overlays — from feasibility and brand positioning to operational management across rooms and F&B — ensuring that repositioned assets are not only investment-ready but also competitive in the hospitality marketplace. By applying its proven hospitality models, Brassbell transforms underutilized properties into compelling destinations that meet evolving market demand, enhance investor confidence, and align with Egypt’s vision to expand and diversify its tourism offering.

The strategic partnership will focus on five pillars:

● Hospitality-Led Asset Activation: Applying BHG’s feasibility assessments and operational overlays to maximize the value of auctioned properties.

● Co-Listing and Market Positioning: Highlighting curated “hospitality-ready” assets on Belmazad’s platform with enhanced investment narratives.

● Acquisition and Investor Participation: Allowing BHG and its affiliated capital partners to participate in auctions, with forward-operator commitments that increase asset value and reduce investment risk.

● Mutual Referral Channels: Connecting asset owners, buyers, and investors to cross-platform opportunities in hospitality-led real estate.

● Joint Marketing and Investor Engagement: Co-branded campaigns, investment decks, and thought leadership initiatives to shape investor appetite for hospitality reuse opportunities.

Ahmed Ayman Ibrahim, Chairman of Brassbell Hospitality Group, said:

“This collaboration with Belmazad marks a pivotal step in our mission to reimagine the intersection of real estate and hospitality. By combining Brassbell’s operational expertise with Belmazad’s trusted auction ecosystem, we are establishing a transparent and forward-looking investment pathway that unlocks new value in underutilized assets while creating long-term opportunities for investors and communities alike.”

Mahmoud Farahat, CEO of Belmazad, commented: “Partnering with Brassbell reflects our commitment to expanding the scope and impact of real estate auctions in Egypt. With the support of our institutional partners, we are bringing new levels of access to exclusive, off-market assets, trust, scale, and credibility to the market. As a digital auction marketplace, Belmazad focuses on the core challenge of the resale market—true asset valuation—and, together with Brassbell’s hospitality perspective across rooms and F&B, we turn auctioned properties into ready-to-operate investment opportunities. This proven approach helps unlock hidden value and gives investors a full vision of each asset’s potential while advancing Egypt’s broader vision to make better use of underutilized assets.”

The partnership will be overseen by a Joint Coordination Team comprised of senior representatives from both organizations, ensuring rigorous governance, streamlined execution, and priority access to select assets.

This strategic initiative underscores the growing convergence of real estate technology and hospitality development, positioning Egypt as a regional leader in innovative asset transformation while catalyzing new investment flows into the tourism economy.