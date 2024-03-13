Dubai, UAE: Brands For Less, the leading off-price retailer, has claimed first place in the GCC region's esteemed list of the Best Workplaces in Retail recognized by Great Places to Work Middle East. The announcement was made on March 7th, 2024, marking a momentous occasion for the renowned retailer.

Brands For Less' recognition as the premier workplace in the retail sector underscores its commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for its employees across the region. This accolade reflects the company's dedication to nurturing a culture of excellence, respect, and employee growth.

"We are very proud and honoured to have secured the first place in the GCC region’s list of Best Workplaces, in the retail sector," said Toufic Kreidieh, Executive Chairman of the Board and Group CEO of Brands For Less. "This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to creating a supportive and rewarding workplace environment wherever we operate worldwide."

The acknowledgment of Brands For Less as the best workplace in retail highlights its ongoing efforts to prioritize employee well-being and professional development. Through innovative initiatives, workshops, and programs, Brands For Less empowers its employees to thrive both personally and professionally. This benefits individuals and contributes to the company's continued success and growth.

For more information about Brands For Less Group, please visit their official website at https://www.brandsforless.com/en-ae/